NFL analyst says what no Panthers fans want to believe about Bryce Young

Optimism is pretty high around quarterback Bryce Young taking another surge in 2025. The Carolina Panthers are expecting exactly that, but it remains a precarious situation until further notice.

Young is talented, and he finally started to put everything together over the second half of 2024. He's also got an outstanding offensive line, a strong rushing attack, and several gifted pass-catchers capable of making life easier entering Year 3 of his professional career.

Couple this with scheme and coaching familiarity, and it's not hard to see why people are so bullish about a breakout from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Everything is in place for Young to succeed. However, one NFL analyst highlighted a scenario that no Panthers fan wants to contemplate.

Carolina Panthers need Bryce Young to make significant strides in 2025

Lou Scataglia from NFL Spin Zone named Young among three quarterbacks under the most pressure entering the 2025 campaign. The analyst highlighted the improved performances, but he also thought Dan Morgan could cut the cord on this experiment if the required improvements don't arrive.

"After playing terribly for about a year and a half, Bryce Young really began to put things together in the back-half of the 2024 NFL Season, but the regime that drafted Young in the first place isn't there now, so a ton of pressure is on his shoulders to put it all together in 2025. If not, Panthers GM Dan Morgan might be motivated to make a bold move for another QB, as this roster is actually better than you think, but there is reason to believe that Bryce Young could explode." Lou Scataglia

The Panthers never lost faith in Young despite benching him after two games last time around. They thought some breathing space could help him reload and regain some self-belief. It was a huge gamble from head coach Dave Canales, but one that paid off handsomely.

Young has momentum for the first time in his NFL career. But what comes next is much more important.

The former Alabama standout must keep pushing forward. He must evolve as a leader and continue to inspire confidence. Young must also display the consistency demonstrated upon his return to the lineup for an entire campaign.

Nothing else will do.

If Young achieves these bold yet attainable objectives, the Panthers will be in a much better spot. And it might be enough for those in power to give the signal-caller a lucrative new contract once the campaign concludes.

That's how high the stakes are for Young. Failure is not an option.

