NFL analyst sounds alarm on Dave Canales as Panthers face critical 2025

Dave Canales has the pieces in place to make legitimate progress next season. But there's always the lingering doubt about what Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper might do if things don't go according to plan.

Tepper is moving differently these days. The trigger-happy, limelight-craving, and constant meddling in football affairs are gone. He's letting the professionals do their job, lending advice only when it's required. The billionaire hedge fund manager believes in the project, and it shows.

The Panthers have a well-balanced roster with the right blend of youth and experience. Some problem positions could hold them back, but general manager Dan Morgan has some spare cash to find alternative pieces if he's not entirely satisfied over the summer.

Canales' unrivaled positivity and enthusiasm helped the Panthers find themselves again. He stayed true to his values when things weren't going well initially. There was no panic, and his contentious decision to bench quarterback Bryce Young ended up being a masterstroke that brought the No. 1 pick back from the brink.

And yet, some analysts remain unconvinced. Mateo Bratt from Sportsnaut was one of them, which is thanks in no small part to Tepper's previous handling of head coaches when things turn sour.

"Over the past five years, the Carolina Panthers‘ organization has proven to have a short leash when it comes to head coaches. Dave Canales could lose his job if the Panthers struggle again in 2025, especially with Bryce Young failing to develop under his leadership. His hesitation to commit to a starting quarterback, benching Young temporarily at the start of last season, was a bold decision that likely affected his confidence. While Young did start to improve and had a solid end to the season, if the Panthers struggle yet another year, Canales will likely get the boot." Mateo Bratt

One couldn't completely dismiss the possibility. The Panthers have been the poster child for dysfunction under Tepper's ownership, so the concerns are obvious. However, it would take a pretty drastic freefall for the owner to pull the plug.

Tepper is a smart guy. He knows the methods initially adopted weren't working and a drastic change was needed. He should also be aware of how important continuity and culture are in the NFL, which wasn't the case when he purchased the franchise from Jerry Richardson.

Hitting the reset button again would be the worst-case scenario in no uncertain terms. Canales set the table last season. It was hard work, but the Panthers got there in the end.

And if the defensive improvements bear fruit, any hot seat talk should end emphatically.

