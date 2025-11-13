NFL analyst spotlighted the Panthers' breakout star hiding in plain sight

It's been doom and gloom for the Carolina Panthers this week, but there is still all to play for.

Head coach Dave Canales' squad is at .500, so all hope is not lost by any stretch. They have a tough stretch of games before and after the bye week, but the Panthers have already proven this season that they can be competitive when their strengths come to the fore.

Fans will learn more about where the Panthers are and what else might be needed when general manager Dan Morgan turns his attention to his offseason recruitment. And one NFL analyst believes an upstart rookie generating serious momentum could be in line for a legitimate breakout over the second half of 2025.

Nic Scourton projected to propel Carolina Panthers over the second half of 2025

Kristopher Knox from The Bleacher Report thought big things were ahead for first-year edge rusher Nic Scourton in the coming weeks. He's begun to impose himself of late, and the absence of free-agent signing Patrick Jones II is providing him with the extended involvement needed to flourish.

"The Carolina Panthers have their own promising rookie pass-rusher in Nic Scourton. He has been on the field all season but has really started to ascend over the past month. The Texas A&M product has recorded three sacks over his last four games and has played over 50 percent of the snaps in back-to-back weeks." Kristopher Knox

Scourton, who thought some of his teammates went into last weekend's defeat a little too big-headed, has become a genuine bright spot. The Panthers thought they could jump up and secure a steal at No. 51 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, swapping four picks with the Denver Broncos to go up and get their guy. It's still early days, but this already looks like a fantastic piece of business.

The sack numbers might not be high, but a closer look at the tape shows just how impactful Scourton is becoming. His gap discipline against the run is first-class. He's able to make opposing linemen uncomfortable with a quick first step, powerful burst, and a relentless motor. There is still some technical refinement needed to take the next step, but his efforts so far represent a solid foundation to build upon.

With Jones undergoing season-ending back surgery and third-round pick Princely Umanmielen also dealing with some nagging issues, Scourton should continue to get quality reps. And in all honesty, he's already made one starting edge spot his own for the foreseeable future.

And considering that Scourton only recently turned 21 years old, the sky is the limit.