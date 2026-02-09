NFL analyst still refuses to buy into what the Panthers are building

The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South for the first time in a decade. They made the postseason for the first time since 2017. Despite this new momentum, there remain skeptics in the media about how far this project has come after two seasons under general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales.

Sure, the Panthers made the knockout rounds, but they only won eight games. This roster is not one piece away from entering contention. Morgan knows it, and he plans to be a little more aggressive this offseason to take things up a notch.

Fans are confident the right moves can be made to help Carolina enter a different stratosphere entirely. However, one NFL analyst pointed to quarterback Bryce Young as the reason why the Panthers could remain in proverbial mediocrity next time around.

NFL analyst sees the Carolina Panthers as an also-ran despite encouraging 2025

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports bizarrely placed the Panthers at No. 24 in his offseason power rankings. This left fans perplexed, but his decision stemmed from his lack of confidence in Young's ability to take the necessary steps forward in Year 4 of his professional career.

"There’s no doubt QB Bryce Young made progress last year, but it wasn’t a lot and not nearly enough to get the Panthers above mediocrity. The odds seem to be against a necessary big leap in Year 4." Ralph Vacchiano

It's another tired take that completely ignores Young's sustained growth since returning to the lineup midway through the 2024 season. He looks more assured and confident in his ability to lead. The signal-caller has built an enormous amount of belief within the building, as evidenced by Morgan's decision to pick up his fifth-year option.

The Panthers are not the seventh- or eighth-worst team in football — not now, and not next season either. This is a young, ascending squad. They are growing and developing together, fully bought into Canales' ethos and how he wants this franchise to approach everything. The bigger question is just how far they can take it.

Fans are dreaming big. Analysts are a little more cautious. The truth lies somewhere in the middle, but if Morgan can find the correct upgrades in free agency and the draft, and these aforementioned fledgling stars continue their progress, a successful defense of their NFC South championship may not be too far behind.

Obviously, Young is the key. He's the quarterback; the franchise player at football's most pivotal position. He's also on the right track, and if the Panthers can continue improving the weapons at his disposal, the trajectory will remain to the right.

If all this comes together, Vacchiano's ranking might look extremely foolish when it's all said and done.