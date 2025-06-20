NFL analyst warns Bryce Young breakdown could derail Panthers' 2025 season

Bryce Young is under pressure to make strides entering his third season. The Carolina Panthers built around the quarterback this offseason after his notable improvements upon returning to the starting lineup, but this remains a precarious situation until further notice.

Hopes are high that Young can break out and cement his status as the team's face of the franchise. One analyst remains unconvinced, even tipping the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to flame out despite the raised optimism.

That would be nothing short of disastrous for Carolina's long-term project. They made a big gamble on Young, and there's no going back in 2025. But if he cannot meet increased standards, a situation could emerge where Dan Morgan turns to next year's draft for a viable solution.

NFL analyst believes Bryce Young could still flame out in 2025

Cody Benjamin from CBS Sports believes Young could still end up being a bust. The analyst highlighted his rollercoaster journey so far, Carolina's offensive supporting cast, and the player's slender build as reasons behind his drastic choice. There's also the small matter of his statistics up to now, which are another cause for pessimism.

"When [Bryce] Young was benched early in Year 2 under new head coach Dave Canales, many wondered if he'd already lost his chance to be the face of the Carolina Panthers. One thing's for sure: We still don't know where this story is going. The small but even-keeled Alabama product seemed to rediscover confidence as he closed 2024, but he's barely completed 60% of his throws after almost 30 starts. The historically small frame leaves him at a perpetual disadvantage playing in the pocket, even his best NFL games haven't included major passing workloads, and the Panthers' offensive support is still quite questionable." Cody Benjamin

The height thing is something Young just has to live with. It hasn't limited him so far, and certainly not after he began to trust Carolina's revamped offensive line. But he does need to prove capable of being more than just a game manager within head coach Dave Canales' system.

That'll be the deciding factor between success and failure for Young.

The weapons around him improved. He's got a strong running game to rely upon, and the protection in front of him is exceptional. The former Alabama star is comfortable in the scheme and has the same coaches around him. This is a luxury he cannot waste.

Fans are relishing the prospect of seeing a confident Young take center stage. They believe in the signal-caller, and the players have unrivaled confidence that the Heisman Trophy winner can take this team where it wants to go.

Failing is not an option.

