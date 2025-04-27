NFL analysts confirm Panthers GM Dan Morgan committed draft larceny

Dan Morgan had a decent collection of picks during the 2025 NFL Draft. That doesn't always guarantee success, but the Carolina Panthers general manager emerged from his second selection process with significant credit.

Morgan played his draft board masterfully. He struck with conviction when opportunities arose, and brought high-character individuals into the organization who should fit seamlessly into head coach Dave Canales' culture shift. Each draft pick and undrafted free agent must prove themselves in an NFL setting, but fans were thrilled with the haul.

This is an opinion shared by most in the media. The analysts at Pro Football Focus were among the biggest supporters of Morgan's 2025 draft class, giving it a phenomenal A+ grade.

Carolina Panthers given highest-possible draft grade by PFF analysts

In particular, Morgan's decision to select Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is something they believe can help take quarterback Bryce Young's game to new heights entering his all-important third season.

"The Panthers continue to build around Bryce Young, who led the NFL in big-time throws from Week 8 through the end of the regular season. Now, he has another downfield target. McMillan has been one of the most productive receivers in college football over the past two seasons, ranking in the 85th percentile or better among qualifying NCAA wideouts in receiving grade versus single coverage, yards per route run and contested-catch rate." PFF analysts

Morgan had a plan and stuck to it. He found the right balance of surrounding Young with more help and rectifying some major defensive issues. If those taken further down the pecking order can exceed expectations sooner than anticipated, the Panthers will be a team to watch in 2025.

The pieces are slowly coming together. Morgan has a long-term strategy in place and knows this is a step-by-step process. Carolina's roster looks well-balanced, but the secondary is an area that could use some additional work before competitive action commences.

Much will also depend on the young players developing accordingly. The Panthers have placed a lot of faith in their fledgling superstars this offseason. If they cannot rise to the occasion, a winning record might be unattainable when it's all said and done.

That's for the not-too-distant future. For now, Morgan is reveling in the post-draft adulation. He was supremely confident that everything went according to or better than expected. But make no mistake, what comes next is more important.

Those chosen by the Panthers must put in the hard yards to firmly establish themselves. They must repay the faith shown in them by Morgan. Anything less is a failure.

And if Morgan decides more is needed, he won't hesitate to raise the stakes.

