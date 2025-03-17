NFL Draft analyst identifies ascending prospect in play for Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have bolstered their defense over the first wave of free agency. One up-and-coming analyst believes that shouldn't prevent general manager Dan Morgan from considering an ascending 2025 NFL Draft prospect with their first-round selection.

Morgan had to do something drastic in pursuit of enhancing the team's defensive options. The Panthers were aggressive as anticipated in finding immediate difference-makers in the trenches and for their safety room. Most analysts believe they overpaid. That was always going to be the case in a small market with a team that might be improving but remains among the league's worst.

Regardless of the financial ramifications attached to Carolina's signings in the first wave of free agency, the Panthers look better right now than they did last week. They still have cash left over for more additions should they wish. That doesn't detract from the need to hit on their eight selections during the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft analyst believes Jihaad Campbel is in play for the Carolina Panthers

Jordan Reid from ESPN provided some useful insight into one particular prospect gaining significant traction. Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell is reportedly surging up boards after a standout college career matched by outstanding testing during the evaluation process. The budding draft guru even thought he might enter the top 10 discussion, which starts with the Panthers at No. 8 overall.

"The Alabama linebacker is a red-hot name in league circles. At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, his length and versatility are attributes that NFL teams seek in modern-day linebackers. He has great awareness and loose movements in coverage, and he shows can rush the passer off the edge and as a blitzer. [Jihaad] Campbell is my No. 14 player in this class and the prototype at the position. He could be drafted as high as No. 8 (Panthers), and his floor is likely No. 19 (Buccaneers). The Falcons at No. 15 make a lot of sense as a landing spot, as they need linebackers and players capable of rushing the quarterback." Jordan Reid

Campbell fills a roster desire for the Panthers. They need a dynamic second-level presence to take their defense up a notch. Ejiro Evero's unit sorely missed Frankie Luvu last season after he left in free agency for the Washington Commanders. Replacing him effectively should be among Morgan's biggest priorities when the draft rolls around.

Others are also being strongly linked to the Panthers. Georgia duo Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams represent athletic defenders from a prestigious program. Given the defensive reinforcements this offseason, some believe this sets the table for Carolina to draft either Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan or Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

The Panthers have some extra flexibility following their free-agent moves. Campbell is versatile, explosive, and excels in every phase of playing the linebacker position. Morgan knows a thing or two about that as well, so any pick he makes will have the supreme confidence of fans.

If Reid's findings prove accurate, the Panthers might not have the luxury of taking Campbell with a trade down. He won't be the only one on the shortlist, so it'll be interesting to see what Morgan eventually decides when push comes to shove.

Fortunately for fans, there isn't too much longer to wait.

