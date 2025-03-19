NFL Draft analyst makes popular choice for Carolina Panthers in latest 2025 mock

The Carolina Panthers spent their hefty investments on improving the defense in free agency. One respected NFL Draft analyst believes Dan Morgan's regeneration in this critical team flaw shouldn't end there.

Morgan made his intentions clear regarding his offseason plans. The Panthers were going to address their historically bad defense as a matter of urgency. Despite losing out on prolific defensive lineman Milton Williams, the franchise plugged some holes and spent lavish sums to bring what will hopefully become immediate difference-makers into the fold during free agency.

Things look more promising now. The Panthers have more quality and depth on their defensive front. Patrick Jones II's arrival adds another weapon to the edge-rushing room. Tre'von Moehrig provides a tone-setting enforcer to the safety room, which is desperately lacking dependable pieces right now.

It's a good start, but more is needed. The Panthers need more defensively to ensure complications are kept to a minimum. There is plenty of experience, so acquiring some young, dynamic prospects via the 2025 NFL Draft is almost guaranteed.

The Panthers have nine selections as things stand. That provides Morgan with a sense of flexibility after his free agency moves, although ignoring the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young would be a recipe for disaster.

Carolina Panthers select Jalon Walker in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN once again had the Panthers picking Jalon Walker at No. 8 overall in his latest mock draft. This is a popular choice among analysts, which would give Ejiro Evero's defense a versatile weapon capable of filling the gaping void left by Frankie Luvu at long last.

"Carolina's biggest weakness last season was the defense. It allowed 6.0 yards per play and surrendered 31.4 points per game. Those league-worst numbers were clearly on Panthers general manager Dan Morgan's mind during free agency, when the team inked Tre'von Moehrig, Tershawn Wharton, Pat Jones II and Christian Rozeboom. But Morgan shouldn't stop there. Drafting [Jalon] Walker would give Carolina a versatile defender who can play off-ball linebacker (where I have him ranked) or on the edge. He had 62 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2024, and his sideline-to-sideline speed and first-step burst are really awesome traits." Mel Kiper Jr.

Walker can play as an edge rusher or an off-ball linebacker. He's got the size, length, and instincts to thrive with a little extra technical polish. The Georgia standout anticipates things extremely well and boasts the closing speed needed to make an impact in pursuit. There's also a lot to like about his improving coverage abilities, which represent an underrated part of his game.

Others are being considered. Mykel Williams, a teammate of Walker's with the Bulldogs, is gaining momentum at the right time. Jihaad Campbell is also being touted as a potential top-10 pick after a sensational surge. The Panthers might also be hoping Mason Graham falls into their laps despite adding to their defensive front in free agency.

Morgan hasn't ruled out the prospect of trading back for more picks. If no suitable offer comes forward, making the right choice is crucial.

Should the consensus fall on Walker, the pressure to enhance the defensive second level would be immediate. But looking at the player's athletic traits and upward trajectory, he's more than capable of achieving this objective.

