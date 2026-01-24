NFL Draft analyst puts this unheralded prospect firmly on the Panthers' radar

It's officially NFL Draft season. The evaluation process is underway, with prominent events giving prospects a chance to showcase their credentials to scouts and other front-office personnel. For the Carolina Panthers, this represents an opportunity to find more immediate difference-makers and solid depth pieces to build on their newly acquired momentum.

Dan Morgan's 2024 draft class doesn't look especially promising right now. His 2025 crop is on the other end of the trajectory. If the Panthers can find some middle ground, it will only help their chances of successfully defending their NFC South championship next season.

One NFL Draft analyst highlighted an East-West Shrine Bowl participant who should have Morgan's attention. And it also happens to fill a significant need for the Panthers along the way.

Carolina Panthers urged to keep tabs on Taurean York during their pre-draft assessments

John Blair from NFL Mocks thought the Panthers should be keeping a close eye on Taurean York throughout the festivities. If Carolina ends up losing veteran linebacker Christian Rozeboom, their need for another second-level enforcer becomes even greater, and the analyst thought this might be an enticing option on Day 3.

"The Panthers could lose Christian Rozeboom, who led the team with 122 tackles, in free agency. If that happens, Carolina will need at least one starting-caliber linebacker this offseason. Texas A&M’s Taurean York is a sure tackler with the fluid hips to hold up in coverage, making him a solid Day 3 option for the Panthers in the fifth or sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft." John Blair, NFL Mocks

York's stock will take a hit due to his size. He is not the biggest linebacker ever to enter the league, which will put teams off from taking the plunge. The Texas A&M prospect plays much bigger than his frame suggests, and his exceptional coverage skills are something the Panthers don't currently possess.

The former three-star high school recruit needs to knock this assessment phase out of the park. York is highly intelligent and athletic, which is always a solid foundation from which to build. Teams will be interested in taking him as a developmental project, who could become an asset on special teams before picking up the NFL's ferocious pace.

Much will depend on how Morgan approaches free agency, but it would be surprising if the Panthers waited until Day 3 to select a linebacker. Carolina's defense made encouraging strides this season. Even so, there is still a lot of hard work ahead to take the next step.

York wouldn't solve every problem. However, he could go a long way to enhancing depth with a smooth transition.