NFL expert affirmed what Panthers fans already knew about Jonathan Mingo

The Carolina Panthers thought Jonathan Mingo could become a long-term weapon for quarterback Bryce Young. They were the team's first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and expectations were extremely high for their ascent to franchise cornerstone status with additional refinement.

Young's gone through a rollercoaster, but the Panthers remain confident in the signal-caller's outlook. That wasn't the case with Mingo, as general manager Dan Morgan gave up on the experiment well before it was over.

After a torrid rookie campaign and no real development during his second offseason, Mingo went to the fringes. With the Panthers going nowhere fast before the 2024 deadline, Morgan shipped the former Ole Miss standout to the Dallas Cowboys.

Carolina Panthers are stiill winning the Jonathan Mingo trade one year later

That was an eyebrow-raiser at the time. The compensation, although minimal, was well received by fans. One year later, the trade looks even better, as Bill Barnwell from ESPN highlighted in greater detail in a feature examining the big trades before last year's cut-off point.

"[Jonathan] Mingo managed five receptions for 46 yards ... over eight games with the Cowboys. He has been on injured reserve because of a knee injury and has yet to play this season. There's nothing wrong with taking a swing on a young player who hasn't lived up to his draft stock. It's just that the price was way too high. And that was especially true considering how little the second half of last season meant for Dallas. Carolina deserves credit for recognizing the value of the offer and cutting their losses -- getting a fourth- and seventh-round swap for their 2023 second-round pick was a gift." Bill Barnwell, ESPN

Barnwell initially gave the Panthers an A grade for the trade. Nothing that's occurred over the last 12 months caused him to change his opinion. Mingo was never going to work out in Carolina, and things in Dallas have followed a concerning trend, plunging his career prospects into severe doubt.

Mingo hasn't featured for Dallas this season due to injury., They are doing just fine without him, with their league-leading offense humming after the Cowboys decided to acquire George Pickens via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Panthers aren't missing Mingo whatsoever, either. Their wideout quartet of Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Jimmy Horn Jr. represents hope for the future. It's not perfect just yet, but things are coming together encouragingly. And they will only get better with more experience.

Morgan deserves credit for recognizing this draft pick wasn't going to work out quicker than anybody else. He found a willing suitor in the Cowboys and got good value in return. And this pick allowed the Panthers to draft Trevor Etienne, a promising running back who's flashed as a pass-catcher and in the return game this season.

As for Mingo? It's a long road back to relevancy. And he might need yet another change of scenery to enhance his chances.