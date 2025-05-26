NFL expert projects Jadeveon Clowney’s next move after Panthers bombshell

Jadeveon Clowney is still searching for a new home after his shocking yet surprising release by the Carolina Panthers. The veteran edge rusher was blindsided by Dan Morgan's move, but he believes there is still some good football left before he walks away from the gridiron entirely.

And one NFL analyst narrowed down his list of options to two teams on the opposite sides of the spectrum.

Clowney played well for the Panthers last season as all around him crumbled. But when Morgan traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, the general manager deemed his contract expendable considering the savings attached.

Jadeveon Clowney could join Commanders or Patriots after Carolina Panthers release

Brad Crawford from CBS Sports thought the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots make the most sense for Clowney. One is gearing up for a Super Bowl push, while the other is looking to make serious strides under a new head coach in 2025.

"The New England Patriots and Washington Commanders are two teams which stick out as potential landing spots. While it's no guarantee the former South Carolina standout can stay injury-free in 2025 given his career medical report, he did play in 14 games last season for the Panthers -- all starts -- and appeared in 17 games during the 2023 campaign for the Baltimore Ravens when he tied a career-high with 9.5 sacks as a 31-year-old veteran." Brad Crawford

Looking at Clowney's age and the fact that his career is winding down, he'd likely favor a move to Washington in this scenario. They are expected to be among the leading playoff contenders next season. They are also thin of dependable edge threats, which the former No. 1 pick out of South Carolina could help with as a short-term option.

Mike Vrabel knows Clowney well from their time together with the Tennessee Titans. He's now looking to turn the Patriots around. Adding an experienced, respected figure to help set these new standards is only going to help.

Clowney will bide his time before waiting for the right offer to come along. He'll get another gig somewhere, and his production last season indicates there will be something to offer when the moment arrives.

As for the Panthers? They'll be hoping D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Scourton, and Umanmielen can become a dynamic foursome capable of generating pressure and stopping the run more consistently. Morgan has placed a sizable wager on this possibility becoming a reality. And it must go well.

Anything less will see the decision to part ways with Clowney come under fire again.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis