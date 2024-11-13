NFL insider confirms what we already knew about Panthers QB Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young didn't enjoy the best start to his NFL career. He was heavily criticized and the Carolina Panthers felt there was no option other than to bench the quarterback after two games. It was a huge test of character - one he passed with flying colors.
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft put his time away from the lineup to good use. There was no sulking. No wallowing or harboring any bitterness. Young grew, gained back confidence gradually, and maximized his second starting opportunity when it arrived.
There's been a notable shift forward where Young is concerned. He's in command pre-snap. His pocket navigation is much improved behind Carolina's exceptional offensive line. The belief is returning from a personal perspective and across the locker room. It's night and day from how the signal-caller looked earlier in the campaign.
Young's got some things to work out. The timing of his throws remains inconsistent and his arm isn't the strongest to get the football downfield with urgency. That said, all hope is not lost with the Heisman Trophy winner if he continues on his upward trajectory.
Dave Canales hasn't committed to Young beyond the bye week. He's taking in all the information and remains curious about 37-year-old Andy Dalton's potential beyond the season. Just why that would be is anyone's guess, but the uncertainty is drawing the ire of fans and causing unnecessary confusion.
Insider believes the Carolina Panthers will stick with Bryce Young
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN provided an encouraging update after speaking to sources close to the organization. The senior insider believes the Panthers will stick with Young, primarily because he's earning the right rather than being handed anything by Canales.
"I'm expecting the Panthers to stick with Bryce Young. They felt Young played better in Week 10, despite throwing for 45 fewer yards than the previous week on nearly as many pass attempts (25 against the Giants on Sunday compared to 26 the previous week vs. the Saints). He was more efficient and threw on time with conviction. So while coach Dave Canales is still mum on the post-bye starter, it's now starting to feel as if Young is keeping the job based on merit."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
This is the sensible solution. Does Canales feel more comfortable with a veteran presence? Probably. At the same time, he cannot ignore what's unfolding in front of his eyes.
Young's seized the moment. He's not the finished article and there are some tougher challenges upcoming, but he's slowly winning back respect and getting back on the right track.
It wasn't an easy situation for Young. The fact he's conducted himself impeccably and been nothing but professional is a testament to his high character. That didn't go unnoticed by his teammates, who rallied behind the former Alabama star amid the turbulence.
Nothing is guaranteed for Young. Dalton wants the chance to play again, he's made no secret of that fact. Looking at the way Canales has gone about his business so far, all it'll take is one or two indifferent performances for the pendulum to swing once again.
Young must leave no doubt. That's his motivating factor after the bye and potentially beyond if everything goes well.
Easier said than done. However, his chances look better now than they did a few weeks ago.