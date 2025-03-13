NFL insider pours cold water on ambitious Carolina Panthers trade target

The Carolina Panthers were incredibly active in improving their defense over the early stages of free agency. Speculation also remains among the fanbase regarding a potential trade to find an immediate difference-maker in a position of need.

And the rumors center on the Cincinnati Bengals for potential reinforcements.

Standout wide receiver Tee Higgins was franchise-tagged by the Bengals as both sides work towards a long-term deal. Teams will be keeping a close eye on developments, ready to pounce if something doesn't get worked out before the deadline.

All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has been made available for trade. He's also looking for a new deal which hasn't arrived as the Bengals focus their attention on keeping their offensive core intact. Cincinnati is reportedly looking for a first-round pick, which would have to come down for any legitimate offers to arrive.

NFL insider would be surprised if Carolina Panthers traded for Trey Hendrickson

There are growing murmurings about the Panthers throwing their hat in the ring. That wasn't an opinion shared by NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, who poured cold water on the possibility thanks to Carolina's current problems and the need to build through the draft.

"I’d be surprised. They have too many holes to fill to give up high-end draft capital to go get him. They only have eight picks to work with right now, and plenty to address." Albert Breer

Trading for Hendrickson seems like a win-now move. The Panthers are still rebuilding, although they'll fancy their chances of an NFC South title challenge if their defensive signings hit the ground running and Morgan manages to find outstanding players via the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hendrickson would be a major acquisition, but the Panthers don't look positioned well enough to strike. They have the draft capital to pull it off if the compensation demands are lowered. The problem centers on the money he'd likely demand on his next deal.

The edge-rushing market is exploding right now. Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett have taken things up a notch. Micah Parsons is next up, which is likely going to reset the market once again. That won't be going unnoticed by Hendrickson, who wants to be rewarded with one final bumper payday at this stage of his career.

It would be surprising if the Panthers went in this direction. They've acquired Patrick Jones II in free agency to enhance their edge-rushing options. There's a good chance Morgan further bolsters the ranks via the draft, perhaps with the No. 8 overall selection depending on who falls into their lap.

This is a fascinating offseason dynamic. Hendrickson is available but the Bengals aren't going to give him away. It might be a long, drawn-out affair with a few weeks remaining until the draft. But the Panthers are probably looking for a younger (and cheaper) alternative.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis