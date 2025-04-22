NFL insider report hints at compelling Carolina Panthers' draft curveball

Dan Morgan hasn't ruled anything out during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers didn't do a good job of concealing their hand last time around, so there's a little more secrecy regarding their approach with nine picks at their disposal.

One thing above all else could be taken from the Panthers' first draft with Morgan and head coach Dave Canales leading the charge. The large majority of Carolina's picks came from those who took private visits beforehand. If that trend continues again, some late buzz regarding a previously overlooked prospect shouldn't go unnoticed.

According to Jordan Schultz from FOX Sports, the Panthers were among several teams who brought in offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery into the facility to get a closer examination of his credentials and character. They weren't alone, with no fewer than nine other teams doing the same.

Carolina Panthers show interest in fast-rising offensive tackle pre-draft

The Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers were the other interested parties. Ersery was initially projected as a second-round pick, but Schultz revealed that there's a growing belief he could sneak into the first round when it's all said and done.

Carolina is covering every base and leaving nothing to chance. They don't have a desperate need for offensive line reinforcements right now, but Morgan is a meticulous planner with a long-term plan in place. Thinking two steps ahead is the only way this franchise is going to get out of irrelevancy and back into contention.

The Panthers haven't given veteran right tackle Taylor Moton an extension as yet. His value to the organization remains unquestioned, but those in power are happy to eat his current salary-cap hit of $31.34 million and see where things stand after that. It's a risky strategy, so having a contingency plan if things get more complicated with the franchise cornerstone is wise.

Letting Moton leave in free agency would be extremely disappointing. The Panthers have also delayed triggering Ikem Ekwonu's fifth-year option, although that's probably a formality if a long-term agreement isn't reached beforehand. Ersery might not be under consideration, especially considering Carolina's next pick after No. 8 isn't until No. 57, but they are examining the possibility just in case.

Ersery's agility and power stem from his track and field days. This strength flashes devastatingly on running plays. He's also intelligent enough to identify where pressure is coming from and adjust accordingly.

The Minnesota prospect is a work in progress technically. Ersery's timing to the contact point in pass protection needs refinement. His aggressiveness can also be his undoing on occasion, but he could be scratching the surface of what he's truly capable of.

It would be surprising if the Panthers go with an offensive tackle early in the process. All signs point to either Jalon Walker or Mason Graham at No. 8. After that, it's about waiting to see how things unfold and striking with conviction when the situation presents itself.

Having this extra information regarding Ersery and other offensive tackles is only going to help. Whether it amounts to anything more is highly debatable.

