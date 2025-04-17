Primary reason behind Panthers' Ikem Ekwonu contract delay is painfully obvious

Dan Morgan has his sights set on the 2025 NFL Draft. He's also in no rush to trigger what looks like an obvious move for the Carolina Panthers before the upcoming deadline.

And the reason for this delay could turn out to be painfully obvious, too.

The Panthers need to decide whether to activate left tackle Ikem Ekwonu's fifth-year option in the coming weeks. The No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft performed well last season, bouncing back from an indifferent sophomore campaign in fine style to provide legitimate hope for the future once again.

Ekwonu went from a potential bust to someone capable of manning quarterback Bryce Young's blindside for the next decade if the same trend continues. Activating his option costs more than $17 million based on projections. However, that's still relatively cheap in comparison to what most starting-caliber left tackles are making around the league.

This seems like a no-brainer from the outside looking in. Morgan stated during his pre-draft media availability that the Panthers are taking their time with it. The general manager also revealed that there is a plan in place regarding the North Carolina State graduate.

Carolina Panthers could be looking to extend Ikem Ekwonu before fifth-year option deadline

That suggests the Panthers could be thinking longer-term where Ekwonu is concerned. Triggering his fifth-year option might be a last resort and their primary reason for delaying the activation is that they could be looking to sort out a bumper extension way ahead of time.

It couldn't be completely dismissed. The fifth-year option is a nice fallback option to call upon, but Morgan and Dave Canales both stated they view Ekwonu as a foundational piece after his much-improved efforts during the previous campaign.

It's a methodical strategy from Morgan in keeping with how he's running the football operation. There is more purpose and professionalism. Everything is done with the future in mind. Everything must be earned. Those who perform well will be rewarded accordingly.

Ekwonu's proven what he can do. Confidence was high last season with a strong interior to depend upon. There were some frailties in pass protection, but his crushing dominance on running plays was among the league's best. Once further technical polish arrives, big things could be in the player's future.

There is no need to press the panic button. Time is on Morgan's side. The Panthers hold all the cards regarding Ekwonu's future. Fans can expect a successful resolution in some capacity sooner rather than later.

Whether that's a lengthy contract extension or giving themselves some extra breathing space with Ekwonu's fifth-year option remains to be seen. But there's no chance Morgan overcomplicates this relatively straightforward situation.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis