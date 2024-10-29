NFL insider reveals potential stumbling block in Diontae Johnson trade
By Dean Jones
Speculation continues to rise about the Carolina Panthers parting ways with wide receiver Diontae Johnson before the 2024 trade deadline. Momentum is building around a deal being done, although nothing concrete has emerged just yet.
We are now one week away from the November 5 cut-off point for transactions. With limited options remaining on the free-agent market, teams around the league are busy making calls to see what additions they can make.
The Panthers are languishing at 1-7 and could be open for business if the right offers come along. General manager Dan Morgan will consider almost any realistic proposal given the need to stockpile assets for the future. This team is going nowhere fast, so veterans coming up in discussions would relish the chance of landing elsewhere all things considered.
Johnson seems like the most realistic candidate. He's young enough to get another deal elsewhere and brings proven production to the table. If the wideout doesn't want to stay beyond 2024, getting something back in return is better than nothing.
Adam Schefter of ESPN thought something would get worked out. The senior insider revealed that the Panthers are looking for a mid-round pick. That would be more than what Carolina gave up to acquire him via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, but it's far from ideal.
Carolina Panthers face stumbling block in Diontae Johnson trade negotiations
Another report suggests there is a stumbling block emerging during negotiations. Jordan Schultz from FOX Sports acknowledged the likely scenario of Johnson moving on. The insider also revealed that determining what acceptable compensation would be is making any deal more difficult than originally anticipated.
"There’s a growing belief around the NFL that the Panthers are increasingly likely to trade WR Diontae Johnson before the trade deadline. Multiple contending teams are interested, though determining Johnson’s value has been challenging with him in the last year of his contract."- Jordan Schultz, FOX Sports
Morgan isn't going to let Johnson leave for pennies on the dollar. He's 28 years old with one Pro Bowl selection to his name. Things haven't gone according to plan in Carolina, but he's still under contract until next spring.
That's the leverage, although it represents a risk considering Johnson would depart for another challenge in free agency unless the Panthers go through a dramatic surge forward. This seems highly unlikely, so some middle ground must be reached before something gets confirmed one way or another.
Johnson wasn't active in Week 8 at the Denver Broncos with a rib issue. The pass-catcher said he could have competed despite the complication, which only raised speculation about a move away in the not-too-distant future.
Expectations have changed for the Panthers. They are swimming upstream and need to consolidate their position before embarking on the 2025 offseason. If that means selling Johnson to the highest bidder - especially if he's told them this is going to be a short-term arrangement - so be it.
Fortunately for fans, it won't be much longer until this saga ends. Which way it goes remains to be seen, but it would be a huge shock if the former third-round selection out of Toledo was still on the roster this time next week.