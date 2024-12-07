NFL insider revelations confirm Andy Dalton as Panthers' unsung hero of 2024
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is back on his feet and showing signs of being the Carolina Panthers' long-term answer at quarterback. Had it not been for veteran Andy Dalton's unfortunate injury, he might not be in this prosperous position.
Dalton was the starter. Head coach Dave Canales had no intention of going back to Young despite the veteran's regression. That all changed with a car accident that resulted in the former TCU star suffering a sprained thumb before their Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos.
The Heisman Trophy winner took over the mantle and didn't look back. Young grew in stature before the bye. His two games following Carolina's extended rest period ended in defeat, but his performances versus two top defenses raised optimism to levels not seen since before the 2023 NFL Draft.
That was a blow for Dalton, who lost his spot through bad luck. But as with Young when he was benched, the veteran remained professional and is doing whatever it takes to keep the Alabama product on track.
Andy Dalton played a leading role in Bryce Young's regeneration
This was a topic discussed by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The senior insider spoke to people in Carolina about Young's improvements. Dalton received glowing reviews for his contribution to the signal-caller's renaissance.
"The Panthers always knew [Bryce] Young could read defenses pre-snap well, and now he's doing a better job of projecting that out to teammates and coaches, "getting it out of his brain and to others" in a clear and concise manner, according to one person with the team. That's a big step, and one that Andy Dalton undoubtedly helped him find. Learning from Dalton, who started in place of Young for five games during Young's benching, was crucial for the second-year quarterback's development, sources said. The Panthers wanted Young to observe and learn from Dalton, which he did."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
This is a testament to Dalton's character. He wants to play and was excited about the opportunity in Week 3 despite the difficult circumstances. However, he never stopped wanting to assist Young.
Learning from the sidelines, watching how Dalton prepared, and getting advice from the three-time Pro Bowler proved integral. It allowed Young to study and focus on himself. There was no pressure to worry about things outside of his control. He got the chance to breathe at long last.
When the time came for Young to get another shot — although it didn't arrive in the best circumstances — he was ready to seize the moment. The confidence, poise, and precision are a far cry from his production beforehand. The No. 1 pick in 2023 trusts himself and his teammates more. He's preparing better and executing Canales' offensive game plan effectively no matter the standard of opposition.
Doing this after taking a back seat to watch Dalton isn't a coincidence.
The pair have formed a close relationship over the last two seasons. While the aging presence wants to play, he also acknowledges that Young represents the future. Helping him navigate a tricky end to the campaign is potentially the final objective given he's out of contract next spring.
If Dalton departs the Panthers this offseason with Young cemented as the long-term option, that will be his lasting legacy.