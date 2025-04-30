NFL’s next superstar can’t stop raving about Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina Panthers and their long-suffering fans have high hopes for wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. A glowing recommendation from the NFL's next superstar did nothing to diminish optimism.

McMillan was the consensus choice for Carolina at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales believe he's got the tools needed to become a legitimate No. 1 option for quarterback Bryce Young. Travis Hunter, the two-way phenom taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 following a daring trade-up, solidified this notion with an emphatic statement.

Travis Hunter's high Tetairoa McMillan priase should thrill Carolina Panthers fans

Hunter proclaimed that McMillan was the toughest wide receiver he faced in college during a conversation between the two recently. Considering how much the Heisman Trophy flourished last season, that's the highest praise imaginable for the Panthers' latest hefty investment around Young.

"They definitely don't give you enough credit. You were definitely the toughest receiver I ever played. I always tell people that. There's no receiver that gave me problems, but the toughest receiver I played against was you. You do everything. You've got the speed, the hands, you're tough, and you're not gonna let anybody get you out your game, so definitely the toughest I played against." Travis Hunter

McMillan's talent needs no introduction. But the fact that Hunter offered a window into his toughness and unflappable demeanor is even more encouraging from Carolina's perspective.

The Panthers believe they've got something special on their hands. Fans and analysts were expecting another defensive player at No. 8, but Morgan was locked in on McMillan from early in the process. Expectations are lofty, so a fast start can provide the momentum needed for potential greatness over time.

Hunter is a believer. He came up against McMillan last season when Arizona squared off against Colorado. Although he only managed five catches for 38 receiving yards, his performance versus the gifted two-way player in 2023 was far more encouraging.

McMillan gave Hunter a torrid time en route to nine receptions for 109 receiving yards and one touchdown. Not many gave the cornerback this sort of work throughout his glittering college career. Although things will be more difficult in the pros, all signs are pointing up.

The Panthers have a newfound sense of flair and dynamism thanks to McMillan's arrival. If his connection with Young is immediate, a possible tilt at the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year won't be too far behind.

Depending on how the Jaguars use Hunter, the pair could resume their rivalry next season when Carolina travels to Jacksonville. Get your popcorn out for that one.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis