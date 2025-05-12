NFL schedule projection signals Panthers’ long-awaited comeback

The Carolina Panthers' improvements over the second half of 2024 are seeing people around the league look at them differently. One NFL analyst believes head coach Dave Canales' squad could be in line for some increased exposure next time around as a result.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the NFL schedule release for 2025. They will be planning trips, working out which games to attend, and also seeing if there are prime-time contests to enjoy along the way.

Carolina suffered the embarrassment of not having a prime-time game in 2024. They got one international outing that was a stand-alone affair, but nothing else. That's what comes from winning two games and having to give up the No. 1 overall pick to another franchise.

Carolina Panthers projected to make prime-time return in 2025

Things are different now. Canales has installed belief, and quarterback Bryce Young's miraculous turnaround after being benched provides legitimate hope for the future. Something that Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz from USA Today believes could see prime-time recognition return to Carolina at some stage during the campaign.

"Yes, really. The Panthers were the lone team held out of prime time last year, with the Berlin matchup against the New York Giants serving as the franchise's sole standalone window in 2024. And while Carolina likely won't produce spiking Nielsen ratings as the franchise tries to figure out how to be merely competitive, they shouldn't be fully shunned yet again. Pitting [Bryce] Young against another promising young quarterback – maybe the Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. or [Drake] Maye and the Patriots – seems like solid "Thursday Night Football" fare." Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Nobody should expect the Panthers to get a large chunk of prime-time attention. That'll be saved for the big market teams and those with Super Bowl-caliber credentials. However, anything would be better than nothing.

Even though prime time games are nice, they won't matter much to Canales in the grand scheme of things. He's firmly focused on making the improvements needed to be more competitive in 2025. It's a gradual process and a long-term plan, but fans are more expectant than ever after some impressive additions via free agency and the draft this offseason.

There's nothing better than football under the lights in prime time. It adds to the atmosphere and would give the Panthers a window to showcase the impressive strides being made. More than one or two nationally-televised encounters seem unlikely, but even a single opportunity would vindicate the fine work being done by Canales and his accomplished staff.

Watch this space…

