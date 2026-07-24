Nic Scourton injury throws Panthers' breakout candidate into the spotlight

Not even one full day into training camp practices, the Carolina Panthers received some brutal news. Second-year edge defender Nic Scourton was carted off the field in the middle of practice after sustaining an injury to his right knee, per Ian Rapoport. The injury was initially reported by ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe.

The details of the injury are as feared. According to reports, Scourton has suffered a torn ACL. He's getting a second opinion, but he's expected to miss the entire 2026 campaign.

In the meantime, second-year defender Princely Umanmielen will be thrust into a starting role. The former third-round pick has generated buzz this offseason as a 2026 breakout candidate. We'll find out quickly whether that buzz holds weight.

Nic Scourton injury pushes Princely Umanmielen into Carolina Panthers' starting lineup

Of the two second-year edge defenders, Scourton had the stronger rookie campaign. His 47 tackles and five sacks far outweighed Umanmielen's 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Still, Umanmielen showed signs of promise as a rookie. He's the prototype for a modern edge rusher, with near-34-inch arms, quick acceleration off the line of scrimmage, and enough bend to beat offensive tackles around the outside. His pass-rush win rate of 9.6% ranked ninth among qualifying rookies last season, although he only generated ten pressures.

Still a relatively raw player, he was always expected to take some time to develop into a starting-caliber edge defender.

The Panthers added Jaelan Phillips on a massive contract this offseason, pushing Umanmielen into a backup role. The second-year defender was still expected to earn significant playing time, but he would have been a rotational piece rather than stepping into the starting lineup.

The tandem of Phillips and Scourton, along with Derrick Brown on the interior, had Carolina's defensive front poised to make a massive jump in 2026, becoming the strength of the team.

After the unfortunate news surrounding offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, Scourton's injury is the latest undeniable blow to what had been a generally positive Panthers offseason. This roster is only one practice into training camp, and it is already depleted enough to cause genuine concern.

But Scourton's injury could be the brutal development that opens the door for Umanmielen to have the breakout campaign fans are hoping for. He'll get plenty of first-team reps in the coming weeks and would be the favorite to start on the edge if Scourton is unable to play at the beginning of the season.