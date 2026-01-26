No-brainer mock draft choice is too good for Panthers to ignore

If there’s one theme that refuses to go away for the Carolina Panthers, it’s this: they still need help getting after the quarterback.

Ayrton Ostly of USA Today’s latest NFL mock draft made that message crystal clear, projecting the Panthers to select Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker with the No. 19 overall pick.

The logic is hard to argue with. Carolina’s pass rush has been a long-running issue, even as the rest of the roster continues to trend upward.

Carolina Panthers need edge-rushing help, and T.J. Parker could be the guy

“Carolina could go plenty of directions with this pick,” Overton noted. “Ultimately, we went with more pass rush help. Parker has the tools to be a good rotational rusher sooner than later but, like much of the Clemson defense, underperformed in 2025.”

Despite winning the NFC South, Carolina’s sack totals remain near the bottom of the league. The Panthers finished with 27 sacks in 2023 (the last in the NFL), 32 sacks in 2024 (tied for the third-fewest), and 30 sacks in 2025 (yet again tied for the third-fewest).

For a combined 89 total sacks over the past three seasons, the fewest in the NFL during that span. For perspective, the Denver Broncos have racked up 131 sacks since 2024 alone.

Parker entered the 2025 college season viewed as one of the most talented defenders in the country. While his production didn’t fully match the preseason hype, mirroring a Clemson defense that never quite hit top gear, NFL evaluators still see a player with high-end traits.

At 6-foot-3 with burst, power, and positional versatility, Parker profiles as a rotational pass rusher early with superstar upside if developed properly. That kind of projection fits neatly into what the Panthers have been building along the defensive front.

General manager Dan Morgan hasn’t ignored the issue. Last year, he spent a second-round pick on Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton, who responded with five sacks, tied for the team lead. Third-round pick Princely Umanmielen flashed in limited opportunities. Free-agent addition Patrick Jones II was brought in for depth before injuries derailed his season.

The foundation is there, but it's not complete.

Adding Parker would give Carolina another young, controllable edge rusher to develop alongside Scourton and Umanmielen, creating competition and flexibility in Ejiro Evero’s front seven. That depth could be critical as the Panthers balance domestic success with postseason expectations.

The Panthers' offense is stocked with ascending talent. The defense is disciplined and well-coached. What’s missing is a consistent, game-changing pass rush.