No one’s talking about the Panthers’ true breakout star hiding in plain sight

All the hype has centered on No. 8 pick Tetairoa McMillan, veteran Pro Bowler Adam Thielen, and second-year pro Xavier Legette in the Carolina Panthers' wide receiver room this offseason. But there is another viable option that could be embarking on a genuine breakout campaign in 2025.

That, of course, is Jalen Coker.

Nothing much was expected of Coker last year. He was an undrafted free agent who spent some time on the practice squad to make way for waiver wire acquisitions initially. When the opportunity came to flourish on the 53-man roster, the wideout seized it with both hands.

Coker was outstanding. He outperformed everyone but Thielen and quickly became an important part of the team's passing attack. Even though an injury dented this incredible momentum, it doesn't detract from his superb exploits.

Jalen Coker could prove Carolina Panthers' rookie success was no fluke

Joe Nicely from Roto Baller agrees. He named Coker as Carolina's best rookie in 2024 over Legette and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, highlighting his accomplished route-running and assured hands as reasons behind his bullish outlook.

"An undrafted free-agent signing out of Holy Cross, Coker outplayed fellow rookie receiver and Carolina’s 2024 first-round pick, Xavier Legette. An unexpected find who displayed good size and sharp route-running, Coker was a pleasant surprise for the Panthers scuffling offense." Joe Nicely

If Coker can become more influential, Thielen remains at a high standard, Legette bounces back from a rollercoaster rookie campaign, and McMillan hits the ground running, that represents a potentially prolific quartet for quarterback Bryce Young to depend upon in the passing attack.

There's plenty at stake for Coker this season. It's the final year of his rookie deal and counts just $960,000 against the salary cap. The former Holy Cross sensation can expect a whopping pay increase if he develops as expected, and general manager Dan Morgan has already shown a desire to reward those who prove their worth.

What comes next is down to Coker. He might be nothing more than a complimentary piece behind McMillan, Thielen, and Legette next season, but targets should still be plentiful. There's already developed chemistry with Young, and he's already earned the trust of coaches to come through in the biggest moments. That's the best possible foundation from which to build in Year 2.

Coker might not be a household name just yet. He might not be discussed even by Carolina's fan base all that much. But that won't be the case for much longer if the receiver takes another leap in 2025.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis