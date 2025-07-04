It’s not even training camp but Panthers rookie hype is already out of control

The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from this year's rookie class. Their imposing start to the team's offseason program did nothing to diminish these expectations, especially considering head coach Dave Canales is looking to make this perennial struggler more competitive in 2025.

This is a time for hope. Fans have been starved of football for so long that they've forgotten about the failings of the previous campaign. They are dreaming big, and the Panthers must manage these increased hopes effectively to possibly enter the NFC South title picture.

If the rookies can make a lasting contribution, it will improve Carolina's chances. But for one first-year pro, the recent hype is a little over the top.

Carolina Panthers must remain patient with Jimmy Horn Jr. despite offseason hype

The Panthers used their final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Jimmy Horn Jr. in the sixth round. He's a firecracker on and off the field, displaying the explosiveness and elusiveness that Carolina's offense lacked at times in 2024. And considering the early reports, fans are anticipating an influential first year from the Colorado product.

Tempering these expectations would be wise. Horn will upgrade the kick return unit, but asking him to accumulate significant targets in a crowded wide receiver room is a stretch.

It'll be a massive bonus if Horn accomplishes this feat. At the same time, it's not the end of the world if he doesn't.

Horn was a sixth-round pick for a reason. There were concentration issues in college, and the wideout needs to enhance his route tree before confidence in his NFL aspirations increases. Fortunately for the Panthers, they have more than enough to pick up the slack and bring him along gradually.

Carolina's receiving core should be an area of strength this season. First-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and the ageless Adam Thielen will lead the charge. The Panthers also have Hunter Renfrow and David Moore competing for a roster spot. Horn will make the team, but in what role hasn't been determined yet.

Watching Horn's progress during the preseason will be a more telling indicator. But if it takes him a little longer to pick things up, that's fine.

Patience isn't a virtue typically associated with NFL fans. It's an instant gratification world, but the Panthers will give Horn all the space he needs to develop before potentially emerging as a focal point.

That's the correct approach. Nothing else matters.

