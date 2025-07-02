It’s not even training camp but Panthers longshot is changing the narrative

The Carolina Panthers are running a developmental operation under head coach Dave Canales. Everyone gets a fair shot, and those who show the correct growth and perform well will be rewarded.

Canales and his coaches will already have plenty of useful information about lively candidates to make the squad or who's capable of carving out bigger roles than expected. We haven't even reached training camp yet, but one longshot has already made a considerable impact on proceedings.

The Panthers saw something others didn't in Mitchell Evans. They were suitably impressed with the tight end during their comprehensive pre-draft assessments before taking him at No. 163 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. And based on the extremely early returns, general manager Dan Morgan might have a steal on his hands.

Mitchell Evans laid down an early marker over Carolina Panthers' offseason program

Evans got more work with the first-team unit than he probably anticipated over Carolina's offseason program. Veteran Tommy Tremble, who signed a two-year extension to prevent him from leaving in free agency, suffered a back issue that resulted in surgery. There is no timeline for his return, and the Panthers will take every possible precaution to ensure his rehabilitation doesn't suffer any setbacks.

That was a blow for Tremble, but it gave Evans a chance to lay down an early marker. Something the former Notre Dame standout accomplished emphatically to build momentum before camp.

A lack of athleticism was a discussed red flag for Evans. He won't blow anybody away with elite speed, but he does everything well. The rookie doesn't mind mixing it up as a blocker, and he knows how to find soft spots in coverages to exploit. That could be key when one considers how quarterback Bryce Young likes to get the football out of his hands quickly.

There is a long way to go for Evans. He's a lock to make the roster. Unseating projected starter Ja'Tavion Sanders isn't likely. Even so, the first-year pro can set his sights on starting involvement in the rotation after a seamless transition from college to the pros.

Much will depend on how long Tremble takes to find his feet and how long it takes him to get back into the mix. But make no mistake, Evans is doing more than enough to fill the void.

If the same trend continues when training camp rolls around, the Panthers may have something special on their hands.

