Odds and prop bets for Panthers' pivotal Week 3 showdown against Falcons

The Carolina Panthers cannot afford to start the season 0-3. But that's the reality facing head coach Dave Canales if his squad cannot triumph over the Atlanta Falcons in their home opener.

Morale is pretty low among the fan base. They see yet another campaign slipping away, despite optimism being so high during the offseason. Canales isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet, and the players are giving it their all to turn things around.

The flashes displayed in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals won't be enough. It's a results business, and the Panthers are falling short. The Falcons will not be doing them any favors whatsoever, and it's also worth remembering that they won at the same venue last year before being beaten by Carolina in Week 18.

Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons game details

Date: Sunday, September 21

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons odds for Week 3

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 5.5-point underdogs at home to the Falcons in Week 3.

Carolina +5.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Atlanta -5.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +190 currently (bet $100 to win $190). The Falcons are favored to get one over on their division rivals at -230 (bet $230 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 43.5 points for the contest at Bank of America Stadium.

Over 43.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Under 43.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

There is no doubt that Bryce Young is turning the football over too much. The signal-caller gave the ball away on his first two drives against the Cardinals. Not even a rousing fightback from the Alabama product could help swing the pendulum in Carolina's direction.

All hope is not lost with Young, but the pressure is rising. His over/under for passing yards against the Falcons stands at 207.5, which is available at -112 in both directions (bet $112 to win $100). The Heisman Trophy winner is projected to complete around 20.5 passes from 32.5 attempts. The player's over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +174 (bet $100 to win $174)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -225 (bet $225 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard targets for Week 3

Chuba Hubbard: 54.5

Bryce Young: 13.5

Rico Dowdle: 15.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard targets for Week 3

Tetairoa McMillan: 65.5

Hunter Renfrow: 31.5

Xavier Legette: 24.5

Ja'Tavion Sanders: 23.5

Chuba Hubbard: 16.5

