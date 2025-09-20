Things haven't gone well for the Carolina Panthers through two games. Dave Canales remains confident in his squad, but another high-end draft pick in 2026 could be in their future if the required improvements don't arrive.

That would present the Panthers with a conundrum of epic proportions. One NFL analyst believes this could spell the end of quarterback Bryce Young's time with the franchise if the selection ends up being in the top five.

Young is way down the list of Carolina's problems right now. He's turning the football over too much, but his superb second half against the Arizona Cardinals represents a step forward. Building on this is crucial, starting this weekend during the Panthers' home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina Panthers replace Bryce Young with LaNorris Sellers in 2026 mock draft

Things are still hanging precariously for Young. Rob Rang from FOX Sports highlighted this in greater detail, having the Panthers select South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers at No. 5 overall in his latest 2026 mock draft.

"Bryce Young could still turn things around and guide the Panthers to a respectable season, but an ugly Week 1 loss to Jacksonville hardly inspires confidence. [LaNorris] Sellers would be a popular local pick, and he offers a tantalizing combination of size, arm and mobility that could have Panthers fans (and scouts) remembering Cam Newton’s glory days. " Rob Rang

Considering what the Panthers gave up to acquire Young at No. 1 overall in 2023, this scenario represents an unmitigated disaster. At the same time, the Alabama product was the choice of either Canales or general manager Dan Morgan. However, the latter was part of the decision-making process, working as Scott Fitterer's right-hand man.

Sellers is a dynamic signal-caller with the skill set typically associated with modern-day NFL quarterbacks. His improvisational gifts are pro-ready, so it would be surprising if he wasn't one of the first prospects taken if his outstanding start to the college campaign continues.

There is a long way to go before Carolina considers this drastic measure. If the Panthers pick high and Young performs well enough for another season, that would allow Morgan the chance to strengthen another area. He could even bolster his assets by trading back for a king's ransom if the right offer comes along.

Hitting the reset button at football's most critical position three years into Young's tenure would be a body blow to the team's long-term outlook. Hopefully, the Heisman Trophy winner can display the resolve showcased in Week 2 and get the Panthers trending in a positive direction.

