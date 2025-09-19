3 wildly bold Panthers predictions for Week 3 showdown against the Falcons

It's still early days, but the Carolina Panthers already have significant pressure on their shoulders to get a positive result in Week 3. After two straight road losses to begin the campaign, head coach Dave Canales leads his team onto the turf at Bank of America Stadium for the first time in a crucial divisional matchup.

The Atlanta Falcons come to town, presenting a challenging yet winnable contest. Carolina swept its NFC South adversary last season, including a thrilling overtime triumph in Week 18. Morale is low after showing almost no signs of consistency so far, but this previous record should be enough to inspire some confidence.

There will be no quarter given by either squad. The Panthers have some adjustments ahead, especially along the offensive line, but they must dig deep to ensure that their campaign doesn't unravel before it's barely begun.

Before then, here are three bold Panthers predictions for Week 3.

Wildly bold Carolina Panthers predictions for Week 3 showdown against the Falcons

Chuba Hubbard runs for 150+ rushing yards

One of the biggest concerns to begin the season centers on Carolina's lack of a running game. This was the polar opposite of what was expected beforehand, which is something that cannot continue if Canales wants to find the right offensive balance.

Expect Chuba Hubbard to feature heavily against the Falcons. The former Oklahoma State star has just 95 rushing yards from 26 carries to begin the season. The Falcons are only giving up 89.5 yards per game, but it won't stop the Panthers from featuring their No. 1 backfield threat on his way to a big afternoon.

Xavier Legette gains 50+ receiving yards, one TD

There aren't many Panthers players under more pressure than Xavier Legette right now. Canales hasn't lost faith in the pass-catcher yet, but it's clear that huge strides need to be made to avoid further concerns and criticism.

The Panthers will keep feeding Legette. He needs to repay this faith with an improved showing. Gaining 50-plus receiving yards and one touchdown in Week 3 represents a positive step in the right direction.

Bryce Young outduels Michael Penix Jr. for a much-needed win

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Michael Penix Jr. went toe-to-toe at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 18. The Alabama product got the better of this duel, and he'll be looking to do the same again this time around.

Young's turnovers killed the Panthers early against the Cardinals, but they wouldn't have been in the game late without him. If the signal-caller can be more careful with the football, Carolina has a chance to kickstart its campaign.

