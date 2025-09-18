Predicting the Panthers' next four games after 0-2 start in 2025

Not for the first time under head coach Dave Canales' tenure, the Carolina Panthers have their backs against the wall early in the season. Losing both games to begin the campaign isn't ideal, but there is a long way to go and plenty of time to turn things around.

Although the second-half comeback versus the Arizona Cardinals was encouraging, all that mattered was the result. The Panthers haven't had much to cheer on that front as yet. If the same trend continues, it won't take long for the scapegoats to be sacrificed and the finger-pointing to commence.

This upcoming stretch is crucial. With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers might fare over their next four games after an 0-2 start in 2025.

Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 0-2 start in 2025

Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons - Week 3

The Panthers finally get the chance to play at home in Week 3, and it's against a team they beat twice during the 2024 campaign. That should inspire confidence, but the Atlanta Falcons won't be doing them any favors in a pivotal early-season divisional matchup.

Prediction: Win (1-2)

Keeping running back Bijan Robinson contained will be key. But with Falcons' stud cornerback A.J. Terrell set to miss the clash, that could be enough for the Panthers to secure success.

Carolina Panthers at Patriots - Week 4

Accusations about Canales getting outcoached over the first two games have reared their head. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator cannot afford for that to happen when the Panthers travel to take on the New England Patriots, who are now led by the no-nonsense Mike Vrabel.

Prediction: Win (2-2)

It's taking a while for Vrabel's methods to bear fruit. The Patriots look vulnerable despite having some functional pieces on both sides of the football. If the Panthers can stop the running back tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, they have a legitimate shot.

Carolina Panthers vs. Dolphins - Week 5

This is a game the Panthers might be favored in if they win two in a row beforehand. The Miami Dolphins got back to winning ways in Week 2 against the Patriots, but this is far from a cohesive operation right now. Carolina should be ready to capitalize while also respecting the obvious dangers Mike McDaniel's men bring to the table.

Prediction: Win (3-2)

This centers on restricting the influence of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and explosive backfield force De'Von Achane. It's a challenging task, but not impossible.

Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 6

Carolina's outlook will completely change if this scenario comes to fruition. However, the Dallas Cowboys always find a way to bring the Panthers back down to earth. And make no mistake, Bank of America Stadium will be a glorified home game for the NFC East club.

The Cowboys don't have much of a pass-rush these days after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. But this game now has an added sense of spice after the Dallas signed former Panthers edge threat Jadeveon Clowney.

Prediction: Loss (3-3)

Clowney will be out for revenge against the team that released him this offseason. Couple this with Dallas' high-octane offense, and a defeat looks plausible.

