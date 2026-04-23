Odds shift points to two-horse race for the Panthers' draft pick at No. 19

The Carolina Panthers are hours away from putting an end to all the speculation around their direction at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's been another exhausting process, but general manager Dan Morgan's exceptional free agency meant there is less trepidation among the fan base than usual.

And according to the oddsmakers, it could be a two-horse race.

Nobody knows for sure, of course. With only one quarterback boasting a legitimate first-round projection, it's an unpredictable situation. Morgan is wise to keep everything on the table and the phones open. Reacting effectively to what's going on in front of him is crucial, and the Panthers don't need to go chasing anything.

Vegas believes Carolina Panthers' pick is down to Dillon Thieneman and Kenyon Sadiq

That makes them an intriguing team to watch. But there are two prospects who have drawn the most buzz among fans, analysts, and insiders alike.

According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is favored to be Carolina's pick at No. 19 at +400. His pass-catching prowess, athleticism, and ability after the catch make him the perfect fit for the Panthers. Whether he's still available by this point is another matter.

Coming in at second favorite is Sadiq's former teammate on the Ducks, safety Dillon Thieneman, at +550. He's tabbed as the dream partner for Tre'von Moehrig on the back end of Carolina's defense. His athletic traits, anticipation, and closing speed to the ball in coverage are exemplary. But again, it'll be interesting to see if he makes it this far down the board.

The other candidates — KC Concepcion, Kadyn Proctor, and Monroe Freeling — are long shots according to the oddsmakers. Vegas rarely gets things wrong, but it's still a fluid situation.

Everything right now is just guessing. The Panthers plan to take the best available prospect. If Sadiq and Thieneman are both at No. 19, they could be precisely that. But looking at their respective skill sets, there is a good chance Carolina will be out of luck with at least one.

Morgan needs to think on his feet. He's methodical, calculated, and composed. Nothing much phases him, a mentality he had as a player. That's only going to serve him well, and a good draft class will help the Panthers in their quest to turn a long-awaited playoff return into something more.

Excitement is building. The rumors will soon end, but fans have complete faith that Morgan can do what's right for the franchise.

If that's either Sadiq or Thieneman, nobody will be complaining.