One brutal truth could decide whether Panthers make or miss the playoffs

Nobody expected the Carolina Panthers to have destiny in their hands with three games of the 2025 season remaining. But even after a dismal loss to the New Orleans Saints, that is still the case.

Being despondent is not an option. The Panthers have to pick themselves off the canvas and find their groove before this weekend's crucial showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there is one brutal truth that could decide whether Carolina makes or misses the playoffs.

Can they handle the big moment?

Carolina Panthers must prove capable of thriving in the pressure cooker

Every time a legitimate opportunity is in front of the Panthers this season, they have fluffed their lines. When they've been favored, they've lost more often than not. Being an underdog is no problem, as they can play with freedom then. But when there is a bit of extra pressure and expectation on the team's shoulders, they've been found wanting.

These are all growing pains, of course. The Panthers haven't experienced much winning in recent years. Fans are more used to checking out at this time of year. Now, it's changed quickly, so everyone must adjust to ensure their hard work isn't for nothing.

This hasn't gone unnoticed by head coach Dave Canales. He's called on the squad to enhance their professionalism and adopt the winning habits typically associated with contending teams. That takes time, and Carolina doesn't have any to spare this late in the campaign.

The Panthers will be much better for this experience moving forward. It's a journey into the unknown for younger players who've experienced almost nothing but losing since being drafted. Some veterans have enjoyed success elsewhere. And long-snapper J.J. Jansen is the only remaining player left from the team's astonishing run to Super Bowl 50.

Leaning on that will be crucial. Standards have to be raised. The Buccaneers have seen this all before. It's been an annual occurrence for them in recent years. Although they've not been on a great run lately, Tampa Bay has a good record against the Panthers, and they will sense vulnerability in the pressure cooker.

Trying to stay calm, executing assignments effectively, and not letting the moment get too big should steer Carolina in the right direction. That might not be enough, but it'll give them the best possible platform. And who knows, perhaps the Buccaneers are also feeling the heat after completely unraveling over the second half of 2025.

Nobody knows for sure on either front. But fans won't have to wait much longer to find out.