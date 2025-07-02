One Panthers camp showdown brewing that could explode into national drama

There is one training camp battle brewing within the Carolina Panthers that has the potential to gain national headlines. And that's a good thing.

It's been a long time since the Panthers had a genuine competition for places. Far too many veterans or failed draft picks walked into the offseason safe in the knowledge that their place would be secure regardless of how they performed. It was a big contributing factor to complacency and Carolina accepting mediocrity or worse under previous regimes.

That's not the case anymore.

Dave Canales and Dan Morgan have changed the culture. They preach the importance of earning everything. Whether you're a franchise quarterback in waiting (Bryce Young) or an undrafted rookie looking for a chance, everyone gets treated the same.

Carolina Panthers' wide receiver battle with be a must-watch at training camp

One of the most difficult decisions looming for the Panthers will be made over their upcoming training camp. And it centers on the wide receiver room.

This once-frustrating weakness now looks like an area of strength. There is a nice mixture of dynamic young players and savvy veterans. That doesn't make it easier for Canales and Morgan in pursuit of taking the right ones through onto the 53-man roster.

Canales acknowledged that the choice is going to be very difficult. The head coach challenged his players to make a difference on special teams, which will go a long way toward determining their eventual fate. But those who impress at camp, joint practices, and preseason games stand a better chance than most.

Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker are locks. Sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. should be too after making a seamless transition from college to the pros. That leaves one or two spots for the rest, depending on how many wideouts Canales wants for his roster in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Renaissance man Hunter Renfrow has a shot. So does David Moore, who has Canales' full trust after working with the coach at three stops. One cannot completely rule out the undrafted duo of Jacolby George and Kobe Hudson. Dan Chisena's special-teams prowess makes him a lively outsider.

There will be many twists and turns in the coming weeks. Canales and Morgan will be watching things unfold closely. There might even be some heated debates when the time comes before deciding on the team's pass-catchers for the 2025 season.

But make no mistake, the players that perform well will be rewarded. The Panthers' new, refreshing approach dictates that.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis