One Panthers offseason gamble is already paying off more than expected

The Carolina Panthers raised more than a few eyebrows among fans and the media when they ignored obvious defensive needs to select wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. But the gifted pass-catcher wasted no time repaying this faith.

McMillan was considered the best wideout in this class. There were concerns about his play strength and ability to separate, but the dynamism and creativity were evident in college. Fortunately for the Panthers, he's made a seamless transition to the professional ranks.

It's early days, but McMillan has the potential to become the No. 1 wide receiver Carolina's been desperate for. He's already logged 512 receiving yards and two touchdowns from 63 targets — 37 of which he's brought in. There is still some extra polish needed, but his outlook couldn't be more positive.

Carolina Panthers' rooke sensation Tetairoa McMillan is just getting started

This was a sentiment echoed by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, who named McMillan in his All-Rookie Team at the midseason point. While the analyst wants the former Arizona standout's drops to come down, his production and ability to make plays deep are reasons for immense positivity.

"Tetairoa McMillan is an anomaly of sorts, because he is a bigger body having success in a league being dominated by receivers with comfort playing in space. He has proven capable of winning balls down the field for Bryce Young, but has the third-most drops (three) among all rookies. McMillan ranks No. 11 in receiving yards." Josh Edwards

This is a fair assessment. McMillan has made some extravagant catches, but he's also missed a couple of layups. He has some slight difficulty with more physical cornerbacks, but his wide wingspan means he doesn't need much separation to make his presence felt.

Getting into the end zone more frequently is his next challenge. McMillan has the size to be more impactful at the business end of the field, although he is far from the most physically imposing. This, like most of his other traits, will improve with more experience, and his eye-catching chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young should serve the Panthers well in the long term.

If Carolina's other wideouts can also improve their contributions, head coach Dave Canales has a solid young core that can give the unit stability for years to come. They will be spearheaded by McMillan, whose infectious enthusiasm and electrifying capabilities are something the Panthers haven't had at the receiver position for some time.

The sky is the limit for McMillan. And considering his exceptional work ethic, he might only be scratching the surface of what he's truly capable of.

That's a scary thought for cornerbacks everywhere.