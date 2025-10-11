Panthers' young core is looking like the foundation fans dreamed of

It has been a rough few years for the Carolina Panthers, but it seems like they may finally be turning a corner out of their never-ending rebuild. After years of lackluster drafts and a lack of development, the organization is providing a long-lost sense of hope for what the future may hold.

The emergence of Tetairoa McMillan as one of the best and most consistent wideouts in the NFL during his rookie season ignited the spark that has begun to build for the Panthers. A bit of belief, a bit of hope, that is now taking over the rest of the young core.

Xavier Legette has not lived up to the first-round hype in any way over the vast majority of his first two seasons. Still, he has finally begun to come into his own as a solid No. 2 option with arguably his best performance, which included a spectacular touchdown catch.

Carolina Panthers' young core is finally showing their mettle

It was the kind of play that would not have been made by Legette last year. Even if the numbers weren't eye-catching, they don't tell the entire story, statistically speaking.

Even Jimmy Horn Jr. showed a lot of potential in his limited opportunities during the rookie's debut, showcasing game-changing speed and sure hands on a key first-down catch late in the game that helped to seal the Panthers' victory.

Taking a look at the defensive side of things, which has been much maligned over the past several seasons, things have begun to progress.

Carolina's defense has struggled on occasion, particularly with its run defense and linebacker core. But even this glaring weakness has seemingly been rectified with a dominating performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

The development of players like Nic Scourton, Latham Ransom, and Chau Smith-Wade has been the primary factor. While none of these players are starters or even starting caliber, any team needs solid players to come in for relief. Even the best of players cannot be on the field for every play.

That is exactly what the Panthers have finally found. That mix of solid veterans and good young players to develop behind them, and even make a difference themselves. This sets the team up for the kind of long-term success that has been so far out of reach.

There is finally some objective, tangible evidence that the Panthers are doing something right. Carolina needs to capitalize on the opportunity and continue building a contender.