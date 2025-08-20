One trade Panthers must make before Week 1 (and it's not Trey Hendrickson)

Speculation went through the roof after the Carolina Panthers were named among the interested suitors for All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson. That might be on the pipedream side, but there is another developing situation around the league that should be far more appealing to general manager Dan Morgan.

The Panthers need additional reinforcements on defense. Morgan worked tirelessly to strengthen the ranks throughout another busy offseason. Even so, their training camp practices and preseason games raised enough concern for more moves heading into Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Just why the Panthers are starting Nick Scott opposite Tre'von Moehrig at the safety position is anyone's guess. They must be seeing something that fans aren't getting from practice reports, because there is more than enough evidence to suggest that he cannot get it done in a competitive setting.

Carolina Panthers should check on Kyle Dugger's availability before final cuts

Demani Richardson and Lathan Ransom have promise, but more is required. Therefore, it might be worth placing a call to the New England Patriots to check on the availability of Kyle Dugger.

There was a time not so long ago when Dugger was considered a franchise cornerstone in New England. That's not the case anymore, with the defensive back reportedly working with the second-team in practice and playing deep into the fourth quarter of their preseason contests under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

This immediately came with speculation linking Dugger with a potential move away from the Patriots. While there are some frailties in coverage, he's another tone-setting presence on the backend who'd fit into Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base concepts. Given the fact that he's fallen so far out of favor, Morgan might be able to strike a cut-price deal in this scenario.

Of course, there is always one big problem. In this instance, it's Dugger's contract.

The former Lenoir-Rhyne sensation recently penned a four-year, $58 million deal with the franchise. There is only $9.75 million of guaranteed money left on it in 2025, but the $17 million and $18 million salary-cap hits over the final two years of his contract make him a difficult proposition to move.

There's a chance New England agrees to take on some of Dugger's salary if he's not part of their plans. They've got the cap room to do that, but those in power need the cash to strengthen around quarterback Drake Maye.

It might come to nothing, but Morgan could do a lot worse than examine Dugger's credentials in greater detail. And from a mindset standpoint, he fits the mold of what the Panthers are trying to build under this regime.

Time will tell…

