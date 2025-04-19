Outspoken NFL analyst offers wildest Carolina Panthers draft theory yet

Dan Morgan's eager to find a trade-down partner for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. One outspoken analyst offered a wild theory regarding another, much bolder approach.

Morgan is rebuilding the Panthers. He wants to make sure the pieces are in place for sustained success. He wants to build through the draft and reward those who prove their worth. It's a step-by-step process, but Carolina is on much sounder footing than in previous years.

If the Panthers can acquire additional assets to strengthen their long-term outlook, Morgan won't hesitate to pull the trigger. He'll have scenarios in place for everything and will be getting a feel for how things could unfold by calling others around the league. There are so many unknowns, but this all revolves around Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The most talked about prospect in this year's class could be anything or be taken anywhere. He's been projected to go as low as No. 21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sanders has been projected to go as high as the New York Giants at No. 3, who held a late private workout with the signal-caller this week.

Mike Florio believes the Carolina Panthers could trade up for Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter

That's a sign that there is no consensus within the building on which way to go. The Giants signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency, but they are short-term fixes. If they decide on Sanders, Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk speculated that the Panthers could make a daring surge up the order for one of the elite-level prospects emerging from the college ranks this year.

Specifically, either Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado's two-way phenom Travis Hunter.

"What are the realities with the Giants? They could take a look at Shedeur Sanders. They could trade down as low as eight and potentially get him and block the Saints if that's what they want to do. If the Panthers had a chance to go up and get Abdul Carter, do you think they'd turn up their nose at that? Hell no. Do you think they'd turn up their nose at Travis Hunter if the Browns don't take him, although right now it feels like they're going to? No, they wouldn't say no to that." Mike Florio

There is no doubt whatsoever that Carter or Hunter would be game-changing additions to the Panthers. This is a win-win for the Giants unless they trade back and someone else moves up to get ahead of them. It's a game of chess once Cam Ward goes to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1, but this seems highly unlikely.

Morgan isn't in the business of sacrificing major capital. He's been keen to maintain future flexibility and avoid the rash gambles made by previous regimes. Carter and Hunter and exceptional talents. It's what it would potentially cost to go up to No. 3 that's the off-putting part of this equation.

The Panthers won't be trading up, Morgan stated as much. This isn't a loaded class for blue-chip prospects. It's a draft where solid starters can be found across the board if the right picks are made.

The more of them Morgan has, the better. That's why this is nothing more than wild speculation with no real substance attached.

