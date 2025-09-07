Panthers are one aggressive move away from shaking up the NFC playoff race

The Carolina Panthers are right on the cusp of making progress. Dave Canales saw signs of life from his squad over the second half of 2024. Some impressive additions over the offseason left fans hopeful that a profitable campaign could be in the offing.

It's not perfect just yet. There are some roster flaws to potentially overcome, and a couple of problem positions might hold them back when it's all said and done.

Dan Morgan will be watching events unfold closely. The general manager adopted a ruthless, business-first mindset to his roster construction. Those who made the 53-man squad will get the first chance to impress. If they cannot meet expectations, the front-office leader won't hesitate to pull the trigger on more alterations.

And there is one aggressive move that could potentially get the Panthers into the NFC playoff picture.

Carolina Panthers should consider checking in with Justin Simmons again

Carolina has some worries about its safety options. Tre'von Moehrig is the alpha dog after signing a big-money deal in free agency. There is optimism around Demani Richardson and fourth-round rookie Lathan Ransom, even if underperforming veteran Nick Scott looks set to start. But that's about it.

The Panthers cannot afford even one safety position to become a weak link. Although he wants to play for a contender, that opportunity hasn't come along yet. That's why it might be worth Morgan going back to Justin Simmons to see if a deal could be reached.

According to reports, the Panthers reached out to Simmons earlier this offseason. Nothing came from it, and the defensive back revealed that he wants to compete for a Super Bowl with his career winding down.

Just how much longer he wants to wait before getting back involved is anyone's guess. Simmons is in danger of becoming an afterthought despite his impressive production for the Atlanta Falcons last season. He's seemingly got a lot of good football left, but the former Boston College standout must be wary about being on the proverbial scrap heap for too long.

Simmons has a previous connection to Ejiro Evero from their time together on the Denver Broncos. This would smooth his transition, although it might take a little time to get back into genuine football shape. Carolina also represents a solid landing spot in pursuit of prominent involvement, which might not be the case on a contending team unless injury strikes.

There is no harm in placing another call in Simmons' direction. Whether the Panthers can convince him to change his initial mindset and bring him into the fold is another matter.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis