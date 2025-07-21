Panthers' biggest bust for 2025 has already become painfully obvious

The Carolina Panthers head into the 2025 campaign with quiet optimism. It remains a precarious situation that could go either way, but there's a growing sense that head coach Dave Canales is steadying the ship en route to brighter fortunes.

Everything must go well to achieve this feat. The Panthers need their top performers to be firing on all cylinders throughout the campaign. They need a better run of luck on the health front. They also need their historically bad defense to be more competitive in pursuit of shaking things up in the NFC South.

Dan Morgan invested heavily to improve the options at defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's disposal this offseason. And it came as no surprise to see this all start in the trenches.

The Panthers signed Tershawn Wharton from the Kansas City Chiefs, who's looking to build on the best campaign of his professional career in a different environment. Bobby Brown III is the genuine nose tackle fans have craved since Evero came on board. That's got the scope to help immensely if everything goes according to plan.

A'Shawn Robinson is in danger of being phased out by the Carolina Panthers

That's only going to help the Panthers. But for one highly priced free-agent signing last year, it could push him into bust territory along the way.

A'Shawn Robinson arrived with considerable fanfare in 2024. He was seen as a run-stopping force capable of providing a bookend 3-4 defensive end partnership with Derrick Brown. But when the Pro Bowl lineman went down for the season after just one game, it exposed the former Alabama standout's flaws.

Robinson flashed more as a pass-rusher than against the run. That was surprising, but there is no doubt more is needed to justify the substantial financial commitment coming his way.

It's a fascinating dynamic to watch. Robinson's roster spot isn't in jeopardy. However, there's a good chance he'll see his influence and reps diminish thanks to Wharton's arrival.

Evero trusts Robinson, which stems from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. But it's hard to look at his predicament and not think he's in the process of being phased out unless major improvements arrive.

Perhaps Robinson will benefit from having an improved supporting cast around him. Perhaps Wharton won't meet expectations. Perhaps the Panthers will rotate heavily to keep everyone fresh, especially until Brown regains optimum fitness levels after so long away from the gridiron.

Either way, a huge effort is needed from Robinson. Otherwise, he'll be a prime cut candidate for the Panthers before the final year of his deal in 2026.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis