Panthers' biggest positive from ugly Week 8 loss is painfully obvious

Not much went right for the Carolina Panthers during an ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. It brought the momentum around head coach Dave Canales' squad crashing back down to earth. It also provided fans with a reality check about how much hard work is ahead before the NFC South club is ready to contend.

The Panthers were without quarterback Bryce Young, which didn't help their cause. Andy Dalton was nothing short of woeful from start to finish, putting Carolina in an early hole they couldn't get out of. Their improving run defense was exposed by James Cook III, and very few emerged from the contest with any credit.

It's not the end of the world. And there was one ongoing positive that quickly became a shining light amid the doom and gloom once again.

Tetairoa McMillan once again showed out for the Carolina Panthers in Week 8

Tetairoa McMillan was fantastic. The first-round wide receiver flourished as all around him crumbled, providing some much-needed assurance to the passing attack. He made some tough catches look routine, and his route-running was efficient enough to create the separation needed to make a difference.

The former Arizona standout brought in seven receptions from 10 targets for 99 receiving yards. It's his best statistical output since Week 2, bringing his tally to 512 receiving yards through eight games. McMillan is on course for a 1,000-yard campaign right out of the gate, which is exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they took him over some blue-chip defensive prospects at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nobody else looked capable of threatening the Bills' defense. Jalen Coker had a couple of nice grabs, but that was about it. McMillan is the most dynamic, creative, and reliable pass-catcher at Carolina's disposal. That doesn't change because of the quarterback, which is a testament to his seamless transition amid expectations to produce immediately.

McMillan looks like a No. 1 receiver. It's what the Panthers drafted him to be, and he's well on course to achieving this objective. He's not the finished article just yet, but that makes his outlook all the more exciting.

Until others become more consistent, the Panthers must continue to lean into McMillan. He's not going to catch every ball, but making him the focal point every week is essential moving forward.

The fact that he's got almost 30 more targets than the next wide receiver indicates that Carolina is starting to recognize this. McMillan cannot do it alone, but he's already showcasing why he can be such a viable long-term asset just eight games into his first season.

And long may it continue.