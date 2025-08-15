Panthers' biggest win from Texans joint practice is painfully obvious

It was hot on and off the field during a fiery joint practice between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. And there was one big positive that stood out above the rest.

Xavier Legette's been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. The second-year wide receiver is embarking on a make-or-break campaign after his rookie jitters, so getting ejected early in Carolina's first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns was not a good look.

Head coach Dave Canales laid down the law to Legette, who was instantly remorseful. It wasn't the standards the Panthers expect, and he vowed to keep his emotions in much better check moving forward. And with the spotlight burning brightly, it's time for the South Carolina product to let his football do the talking.

Xavier Legette responds positively with superb Carolina Panthers joint practice

This didn't go unrecognized by Legette, either. He was focused and ready for whatever the Texans threw at him in Houston. What followed was one of his best practices of the summer, according to those in attendance.

Legette's connection with quarterback Bryce Young came to the fore almost immediately. The No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft caught a nice ball over the intermediate area to begin 11-on-11 work. He quickly followed this up with an exceptional touchdown catch, displaying the sort of body control and ball tracking that became a frustrating element of his game last season.

Tuff TD in the corner pic.twitter.com/Q3SuldCbXv — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 14, 2025

It was the exact response Legette needed. Just focus on what he can control, stay in the moment, and everything else should take care of itself.

Canales must have been thrilled. He wasn't happy that Legette got thrown out at Bank of America Stadium. The fact that his harsh words resonated immediately speaks volumes about the wideout's resolve, professionalism, and ability to take criticism effectively. Hopefully, this can be the start of a profitable few months for the player.

Even though Legette got demoted from the moment Carolina picked Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, he should have an important role to play. Some fans are calling for Jalen Coker to be the WR2, but the Mullins High School graduate proved that he won't be giving up that spot without a fight.

Much more is needed from Legette. Still, this was another sign that his hard work throughout the offseason could pay off when things get more competitive.

And with any luck, Legette will be on the field much more in Carolina's second warmup engagement to further demonstrate this possibility.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis