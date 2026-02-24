Panthers blindsided as Ejiro Evero suddenly loses his closest confidante

The Carolina Panthers decided to keep faith with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed he was never under threat and even signed a contract extension after the 2024 campaign. After narrowly missing out on the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching gig, he'll be back for another go-around in 2026.

However, he will be without the services of his mentor and closest confidante.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Dom Capers has left the Panthers to take a senior defensive assistant position with the Cleveland Browns. This came out of leftfield, especially considering what a huge influence he's had on Evero throughout his coaching career. It could also be a massive blow unless a suitable replacement comes on board.

Carolina Panthers are losing a big presence behind the scenes in Dom Capers

Capers is a legendary figure in Carolina. He was their inaugural head coach, taking the upstart franchise to an incredible NFC Championship game in only their second season. He jumped at the chance to rejoin the club when Evero became defensive coordinator. And one team insider believes he will be missed.

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer understands that Capers was an influential part of the week-to-week strategic planning on the defensive side of the football. He was a big presence, which led the beat writer to hint at a potential appointment to fill the void in the not-too-distant future.

Evero is experienced enough not to need a mentor-type presence now. Capers was a strong support system with unrivaled NFL experience spanning 40 years. But at 75, he's opted for another fresh challenge elsewhere.

This is the last thing Evero probably wanted. Carolina's defense finally made strides last season after a historically bad 2024 campaign. It's nowhere near the finished article just yet, so losing such a powerful coaching asset like Capers is coming at the worst possible stage of this rebuild.

It'll be interesting to see what the Panthers have in store as they look to fill the void left by Capers. Whoever comes into the franchise will have big shoes to fill, and Evero will just have to cope without someone whom he's depended upon heavily over his last two coaching stops.

Given Capers' age and his close ties to both Evero and the Panthers, most fans thought he would finish out his coaching career in Carolina. But it's clear that the fire still burns brightly enough to try something new, and he will now be tasked with helping new Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg hit the ground running with a wealth of exceptional performers at his disposal.

Cleveland's gain is Carolina's loss. But what comes next is more important.