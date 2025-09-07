Panthers blindsided as rival snatches veteran defender from practice squad

Practice squad players can be signed by other teams onto their active rosters whenever they see fit. The Carolina Panthers found that out to their cost before embarking on a crunch Week 1 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars to begin the campaign.

According to reports, the Panthers lost veteran defensive lineman Sam Roberts. To rub further salt into the wound, it was a bitter division rival that swooped to steal him off Carolina's practice squad.

Roberts, who didn't quite do enough to make the 53-man roster in Carolina, was quickly signed back onto the team after clearing waivers. But with the need to enhance their defensive line options, Atlanta identified the former Northwest Missouri State standout as someone who could potentially assist them moving forward.

Carolina Panthers have enough on their defensive line to cope without Sam Roberts

There's nothing the Panthers could do to stop Roberts from making the short trip to Atlanta. Dan Morgan worked tirelessly to enhance the defensive trenches this offseason, and the fourth-year pro fell victim to the numbers game when push came to shove. Now, he'll get the chance to impose himself on a Falcons' front that desperately needs an injection of life.

It's not ideal, but Morgan will roll with the punches. The Panthers re-signed 2024 sixth-round pick Jaden Crumedy to the active roster after placing cornerback Damarri Mathis on season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL. Fans can expect to see more roster adjustments in the coming days, but the focus is firmly on Jacksonville and starting the season off on a positive note.

Roberts, who turned out three times for the Panthers last season, making one tackle, won't be part of the team's thought process anymore. He'll be looking to impose himself with the Falcons, and the 2022 sixth-round selection will fancy his chances of gaining involvement quickly on a 3-4 defensive front that is lacking genuine production from their depth pieces.

It's not a great loss for the Panthers unless injury strikes. But it'll be interesting to see if Roberts can firmly establish himself and make those in power regret not taking him onto the 53-man roster, to begin with.

