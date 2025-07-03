Panthers blueprint revealed to fuel Tetairoa McMillan’s rookie surge

There is an enormous amount of hype attached to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The Carolina Panthers fan base has craved a legitimate No. 1 option in the passing game since D.J. Moore left town, but head coach Dave Canales is taking a more relaxed approach with the charismatic figure.

Most analysts expected the Panthers to go with a blue-chip defensive prospect at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Those in the building were locked in on a different approach, although this was subject to a trade-down offer blowing them out of the water.

The Los Angeles Rams were unwilling to pay a king's ransom to move up, and the Panthers took McMillan. This sent shockwaves through the league, but Morgan and Canales believe this can be the game-changing weapon that takes quarterback Bryce Young's game to new heights.

McMillan's left a positive impression so far. He was held out at Carolina's mandatory minicamp after a collision left him with some knee swelling, but everything went according to plan aside from that. This did nothing to diminish the expectations on his shoulders right out of the gate. Even so, Canales is placing more realistic targets on the former Arizona star's transition.

Carolina Panthers want comfort to propel Tetairoa McMillan's rookie performance

The coach wants McMillan to get comfortable. They're challenging him early on, and it's getting a positive response from the wideout. Canales thinks that once this familiarity is accomplished, everything else should take care of itself.

"The goal is to get him comfortable with the system, the different types of plays, and the different formations. We're starting to make it more challenging in terms of moving him around in different spots. He's handling it great." Dave Canales via ESPN

The extra pressure on McMillan stems from the lofty hit rate for receivers taken in the top 10 over recent years. Most become integral contributors to their respective clubs, and most make an instant impression. That's what Carolina's long-suffering support also anticipates, and it's a responsibility the rookie is taking extremely seriously.

There's an aura around McMillan that's hard not to love. He's got the talent, and he knows it. This is matched by a fierce work ethic and magnetism that others naturally gravitate towards. His flair for the extravagant and ability to draw attention are going to make everyone around him better.

Canales is right to take things cautiously with McMillan. The Panthers have had so many high-end picks fail when too much is placed on them too soon. At the same time, there is just something different about this one.

McMillan is coming, and the league better be ready.

