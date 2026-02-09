Panthers bracing for impact as Jonathan Cooley suitor shows their hand

The Carolina Panthers received a welcome boost when defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero didn't quite do enough to secure the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching vacancy. Having him back for another season is good news, but he could potentially lose one of his most trusted lieutenants.

And that could be nothing short of disastrous.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have formally requested to interview Jonathan Cooley for their vacant defensive coordinator position after Jim Schwartz decided to step down. Carolina's defensive passing game coordinator has been a revelation since joining the Panthers, and losing him at this stage would be a body blow.

Carolina Panthers must plan ahead amid growing Jonathan Cooley interest

Cooley and Evero developed a close bond that began during their time working together on the Los Angeles Rams. He followed the coach to Carolina, and his work with the team's secondary has gained widespread plaudits both in the building and around the league.

He's played a leading role in Jaycee Horn becoming a two-time Pro Bowler. Cooley also worked wonders with veteran Mike Jackson Sr., who produced shutdown-caliber consistency during the 2025 season, boosting his reputation considerably. Countless others have also come on positively under his guidance, and Evero won't want to lose that.

This is not the first time Cooley has received interest from elsewhere. He interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars ' defensive coordinator position last year, but they went in a different direction. It seems a matter of when, not if, he gets a promotion, so the Panthers need to plan for contingencies if he gets the Cleveland job.

The Browns are interviewing other candidates, so there is no guarantee Cooley will leave. In an ideal world, he will stick around for another season. And if Evero gets a top job during the next cycle, the Panthers could very easily give him play-calling duties.

Cooley is an up-and-coming coach with a bright future. The Panthers have a lot riding on next season, and Evero could do without any stumbling blocks after overseeing improvements from his unit. But there is nothing Carolina can do if the Browns choose him to lead an already stacked defense.

Even though the Browns have struggled overall, their defense is a strength. They have a formidable defensive front led by All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is returning from injury, and Denzel Ward is one of the best cornerbacks in the game. The foundation is already in place, so Cooley would likely jump at the chance to lead this group to even brighter fortunes.

Time will tell, but the Panthers must be ready for anything.