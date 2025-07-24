Panthers breakout candidate instantly turns training camp into his own stage

The Carolina Panthers are looking for their young guns to step up and make a bigger impression next season. And they are expecting them to lay the groundwork for what promises to be a fascinating training camp for the franchise.

Fans may not be permitted to attend as work continues on the new development in Charlotte, but they are eagerly following along for updates. And they will no doubt be enthused by a strong start made by one defensive player aiming for a more substantial role in 2025.

Dan Morgan tried valiantly to find another dependable veteran for the secondary shortly before camp. Jaire Alexander had his sights set on a contending team after he was released by the Green Bay Packers. The same applies to Justin Simmons, who hasn't found alternative employment yet as he waits for the right opportunity to come along.

After these failed pursuits, the Panthers are giving their young safeties a chance to flourish. And there's a growing sense that they might have something special on their hands in Demani Richardson.

Demani Richardson turned up the heat on Day 1 of Carolina Panthers training camp

The former undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M stuck around last season after a standout summer. Richardson also got some work with the first-team defense as the campaign progresses, and he didn't look out of place whatsoever.

This experience served him well. Richardson looks much more comfortable this offseason, and his stunning interception to kick off training camp is another sign that things continue to trend up for the promising defensive back.

Dave Canales was suitably impressed. However, the head coach was more struck by Richardson's improved communication than anything occurring after the snap.

"It's watching him communicate. I think if you're asking for one specific thing, it's watching him talk. He's got to be connected with the corner, the nickel, the calls that are coming with motions and all those things, and I think that's probably the biggest growth that I see from Demani is his level of comfort in our system to be able to talk loudly. Sometimes the guys kind of sheepishly whisper something out there, but when you can hear them loud and they own it and they're demonstrative, you know that they really have grown, to the understanding of the concepts." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This has been an ongoing trend over Carolina's preparations to date. Richardson is stacking good performances and leaving no doubt regarding his importance in 2025. If the same trend continues, there's a good chance he'll be starting opposite marquee free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There's a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but momentum is building. Lathan Ransom will also fancy his chances of involvement, and one couldn't dismiss the possibility of Morgan going back into the market, but the second starting safety spot looks like Richardson's to lose right now.

And make no mistake, that would be a huge win for the Panthers.

