Panthers insider sees risky pivot coming after Dan Morgan’s failed pursuits

The Carolina Panthers are looking forward to the 2025 offseason with more optimism than at any stage under David Tepper's ownership. Nobody is expecting them to challenge for the Super Bowl, but mounting an NFC South title charge is a bold yet attainable objective if everything goes well.

A couple of problem positions could hold them back. Dan Morgan spent heavily on defensive reinforcements this offseason. However, some sections of the fan base are concerned about the lack of dependable options in the secondary with just a few short weeks remaining until their regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Morgan was looking for additional assistance. The Panthers tried to sign cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Justin Simmons, but to no avail. Nothing has come to light since then, which led a team insider to believe those in power are satisfied with what they have right now.

Carolina Panthers could stand pat with their secondary options after failed attempts to strengthen

Joe Person from The Athletic gets the feeling that Carolina is content with its secondary options, and they aren't planning on adding more to the group. That's a big risk, but the current regime has earned enough trust to let things play out before any criticism comes their way.

"Speculation that the Panthers could add a veteran defensive back has persisted since they hosted free-agent safeties Julian Blackmon and Marcus Williams on visits in March. Justin Simmons, a safety who was with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in Denver, is also available. But I sense that [Dan] Morgan, Evero and Dave Canales like the makeup of the current secondary group and aren’t planning to bring in reinforcements." Joe Person

Much will depend on performance levels at training camp. Several safeties and cornerbacks shone over Carolina's offseason program, but this represents a different challenge entirely.

Higher standards are expected from everybody. The competition for places is fierce, and anyone who comes to the fore will get their spot on the roster. That's the best-case scenario, but Morgan will be watching events unfold closely.

If the front-office leader isn't satisfied with how things are unfolding, he won't hesitate to take measures. Morgan is an aggressive roster builder who always puts the team's best interests above all else. If he feels like another proven performer will help the secondary, the former linebacker will find one urgently.

Until then, those currently around will get a legitimate chance to stake their respective claims. If Morgan, Dave Canales, and Ejiro Evero are suitably impressed, don't be surprised if they stand pat.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis