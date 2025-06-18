Panthers’ Bryce Young gets fearless verdict from top NFL expert

Things are looking up for Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers took drastic action with the struggling quarterback early in the 2024 campaign, and it received the correct response. Now, it's about kicking on and becoming the franchise-caliber presence under center everyone hoped.

One NFL analyst believes improvements are coming. He guaranteed it.

The Panthers saw enough growth from Young to build around the signal-caller this offseason. They maintained stability along the offensive line. They fortified the running back unit and found more dynamic wide receivers to assist in the passing game. Everything is seemingly in place.

Young's improved confidence and purposeful demeanor this offseason have only raised expectations. The former Alabama star is carrying himself differently these days. And everyone associated with the Panthers is fully behind him.

NFL expert believes Carolina Panthers gave Bryce Young a platform to thrive in 2025

Marc Ross from NFL.com is suitably impressed, naming Young among those he believes are guaranteed to make strides next season. He praised the Panthers for enhancing his supporting cast, something that should bear fruit if early momentum is generated in 2025.

"[Bryce] Young took tremendous strides in 2024 after returning to the starting lineup in Week 8 following his benching. He looked far more comfortable in his return and produced with consistency, as he threw for 2,104 yards with 15 TDs and six INTs in the final 10 contests. The Panthers have taken the necessary steps to ensure Young's third season will be the best of his career, and now it's up to him to not only continue to grow as a player but prove why he was worthy of being taken No. 1 overall in 2023. I believe that's what he will do." Marc Ross

He's not alone in this opinion. Young won people around when all hope seemed lost. He went from a potential draft bust to a long-term option following some self-reflection and watching from the sidelines. And the improvements spoke for themselves.

Ensuring this doesn't become fleeting is the next challenge. Young has momentum, but it'll count for nothing if he cannot take another surge forward. And make no mistake, the Panthers' outlook depends on it.

Young is carrying himself like a franchise quarterback these days. Any further progress will cement these claims, especially with loftier goals on his shoulders.

And who knows, perhaps this might be enough for a new contract to arrive way ahead of time. That would be a win-win for everybody.

