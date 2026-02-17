Panthers can't ignore the red flags around marquee playmaker who just got cut

Each team has an internal process for developing its roster. The Carolina Panthers have theirs, which they hope can propel them to long-term success under the current management.

This is an important offseason for the Panthers, who have several key defensive needs and must improve both their offensive line and the depth at the skill positions. Realistically, they'll still have several holes a year from now, but the goal this spring is to add quality and reliable talent in the most concerning areas of the squad.

The Panthers could be looking for a new wide receiver. While they may have their No. 1 and No. 2 options set in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, a recently-released pass-catcher from the Miami Dolphins brings quite a bit of intrigue. Even so, the red flags are incredibly hard to ignore for an organization that has tended to stay away from this type of player.

Carolina Panthers should stay clear of Tyreek Hill after inevitable Dolphins release

An eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Tyreek Hill has been one of the most electrifying players in the NFL for much of his career. He is a well-compacted wideout with Olympic-level speed that will turn defenses on their head and create literal nightmares for opposing coordinators.

Hill, at the top of his game, is almost unguardable. However, off-field concerns and health issues make it unlikely he will join a team that is desperately trying to add youth and depth after he was released by the Miami Dolphins.

The Western Alabama product suffered a dislocated knee and torn ACL last season, so there could be some lingering effects when he does return. Turning 32 years old in March and coming off a major knee injury, the Panthers shouldn't look in Hill's direction this offseason, despite the explosive playmaking ability he would add to the offense.

The Panthers must continue to focus on using their resources wisely. If Scott Fitterer were still the general manager in the team's current position, he likely wouldn't hesitate to take the plunge. This isn't to say Dan Morgan isn't a risk-taker, but he brings discipline and calculated aggression, something the Panthers are better off with.

Teams like Hill's original team, the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots, or the Denver Broncos would be better options for what he would want. Hill offers only short-term gain. Carolina must pursue players who will provide long-term sustainability rather than a flashy prize that may or may not perform well after a significant injury.

Carolina must continue to focus on using the draft to build its roster while wisely allocating resources to players who will make significant contributions in future seasons. Adding Hill would go against that, with no guarantee he ever plays again.