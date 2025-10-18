Panthers can’t take the Jets lightly with Sauce Gardner waiting to strike

A lot is going well for the Carolina Panthers right now, a statement that hasn't been made in many years. With a winning streak going, it has now become a question of how far this team can go.

Between Rico Dowdle and a resurgent defense, the Panthers have been able to convincingly plant themselves in the middle of the pack of the NFL. However, one area that still lags slightly is the passing game. That isn't to say that it is bad by any means, but just not up to the standard of the rest of the team.

This could be partly due to the overwhelming yardage Dowdle has been racking up. Even so, the receiving core has yet to come alive fully.

Carolina Panthers should be wary about testing Sauce Gardner in Week 7

While Tetairoa McMilan seems to be the No. 1 receiver that the Panthers have been searching for, there was a reality check against Trevon Diggs as the rookie wideout was unable to find much success when lined up across the veteran corner. Xavier Legette has undoubtedly improved, but that isn't enough to be a consistent target yet.

Beyond that, there are numerous unproven targets, despite the Panthers' recent strong performances.

Next up is the New York Jets, who are still searching for their first win and seem to invent wonderful new ways to lose every week, but one consistent thing is the play of Sauce Gardner. A player who has been among the top tier of cornerbacks in the NFL since coming into the league.

Bryce Young has not been forced to win the last few games due to the rushing attack, and that is precisely where fans want this team to be. But if the running back room struggles at all, it will be hard-pressed to find any respite with this passing attack if Gardner is on his game. This looks pretty likely, as the Jets just managed to hold J.K. Dobbins to only 40 rushing yards.

And it remains to be seen how this running back committee will go now that Chuba Hubbard is back in the lineup.

McMilan must elevate his play to prove he can win against the NFL's best, which would make this game balanced. If the rookie stud can't find open space, this team will become one-dimensional very rapidly.

That is precisely what you don't want to happen against an opponent with nothing to lose and everything to gain. Young will start forcing the ball, and that is a disaster waiting to happen.

This game could be a lot closer than anyone wants it to be.