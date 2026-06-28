Panthers' center battle could quietly vindicate Dan Morgan's coldest call

The Carolina Panthers faced a tough decision this offseason: whether to pay their incumbent starter Cade Mays or to search for their future at the position.

General manager Dan Morgan made his choice, allowing Mays to test the open market, and eventually signed a big deal with the Detroit Lions. The Panthers signed Luke Fortner to a one-year deal and drafted Kansas State's Sam Hecht in the fifth round as the starter-in-waiting.

As expected, there is a battle for the starting center job between Fortner and Hecht, both of whom are talented enough to keep the ship afloat in the middle of the offensive line.

Experience will play a significant role for Fortner as the potential Week 1 starter, having started games for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. Head coach Dave Canales has tended to lean on experience over pure talent in some cases. This could be one of those examples initially.

Carolina Panthers may lean on experience initially in crucial center battle

On the field, Fortner plays with good instincts in pass sets and has a sufficient anchor to handle power. He knows how to sustain blocks and uses his athleticism to his advantage as a puller or climber to the second level.

He can also win the leverage game from time to time, but what gets Fortner in trouble is his lack of physicality to be consistent in the trenches at all times. He has shown to get completely overwhelmed on occasion, which is where Hecht has shown to thrive despite not having the biggest frame nor the longest arms.

Hecht is just naturally strong and physical, though he may not be the most overwhelming or physically imposing force. This is a player who thrives with football intelligence to handle checks and ID pressures, the technique in pass pro to mirror and match rushers, leverage in the run game to create displacement, and quality hand placement for effectiveness at the point of attack.

Admittedly, Hecht is more fun to watch on tape than Fortner, and the case for the rookie is that you would rather have the first-year mistakes now than the same from a veteran center who knows his way around the league.

At the same time, if Hecht does start, Fortner can provide versatility at guard and center, which goes a long way toward solidifying the Panthers' depth in the trenches.

Whether it is Fortner or Hecht starting at center, it is a critical factor in the offensive line's success and continuity upfront. There is a real chance no rookie starts the year along the offensive line, but that doesn't mean they will not become the starters down the road.

Both players will face adversity this summer and have numerous additional opportunities to showcase their talents, with an extra preseason game and two joint practices. This should be a fun battle to watch, with the best part being Morgan potentially hitting 1.000 with this group.