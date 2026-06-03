Panthers' war room belief makes Sam Hecht draft fall look ridiculous

When the Carolina Panthers let Cade Mays walk for the Detroit Lions in free agency, the center position immediately became among their biggest priorities. Luke Fortner was signed in free agency to plug the gap short-term, but general manager Dan Morgan needed to find a younger, cheaper option for the future.

And they may have done just that.

The Panthers bided their time during the 2026 NFL Draft. Morgan and executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis manipulated the board superbly. They needed a bit of luck along the way, but Carolina's class was regarded by some respected analysts as among the league's best.

Day 3 of the draft can be a crapshoot. But if you play it effectively, it can become a goldmine. And for head coach Dave Canales, he knew where a starting-caliber option could be found.

Dave Canales believes Carolina Panthers found a starter in Sam Hecht

The Panthers released their eagerly anticipated Blueprint documentary, detailing what really went down inside the war room. When the focus turned to center Sam Hecht, the conversations between influential figures throughout the pre-draft process couldn't have been more promising.

They didn't see a project. They saw a possible starter who takes the correct angles, communicates effectively, keeps his hands locked in, and has the mobility to get upfield. Hecht is sound from a position sense and knows how to keep oncoming defensive linemen out of the backfield. And for Canales, the message was clear.

"Really good chance of coming in and starting."

Fortner is an experienced stopgap. He played well for the New Orleans Saints last season, bouncing back from a disappointing end to his Jacksonville Jaguars tenure. But in an ideal world, Hecht will pick things up quickly and push hard to earn starting reps.

If Hecht can accomplish this and play well, he will go from an intriguing draft pick to a bona fide steal in a hurry.

Just why Hecht fell all the way to No. 144 overall is anyone's guess. Some had him as a second-rounder. Not many had him dropping below the third or fourth. The Panthers had to wait and hope, despite him being a high-priority on Day 3, and they were rewarded.

Morgan wrote down three names on his paper that he wanted. Lee, Hecht, and safety Zakee Wheatley. The Panthers secured them all. And now, they have to go and prove it.

Hecht probably knows the opportunity awaiting him in Carolina. Fortner won't be giving up his spot without a fight, but don't be surprised if the Kansas State product does enough to take the job sooner than anticipated.

Canales and the Panthers are counting on it.